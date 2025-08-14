Sponsorship Opportunities

Bronze Sponsor - Last Out: Elegy of a Green Beret item
$500

Sponsorship includes:

4 Reserved Seats for Last Out

Promotion on TFV Social Media

Silver Sponsor - Last Out: Elegy of a Green Beret item
$1,500

Sponsorship Includes:

10 Reserved Seats for Last Out

Logo on Promotional Material

Logo on Event Registration Page

Inclusion in Pre-Event Email Blasts

Promotion on TFV Social Media

Gold Sponsor - Last Out: Elegy of a Green Beret item
$3,000

Sponsorship Includes:

20 Reserved Seats for Last Out

Logo on Promotional Material

Logo on Event Registration Page

Inclusion in Pre-Event Email Blasts

Promotion on TFV Social Media

Featured Recognition Post-Event on Social Media

Platinum Sponsor - Last Out: Elegy of a Green Beret item
$6,000

Sponsorship Includes:

40 Reserved Seats for Last Out

Logo on Promotional Material

Logo on Event Registration Page

Inclusion in Pre-Event Email Blasts

Promotion on TFV Social Media

Featured Recognition Post-Event on Social Media

