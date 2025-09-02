Sponsorship Opportunities

Donate to Treatment item
Donate to Treatment
$1,000
Donate to Hope item
Donate to Hope
$200
Gala Underwriter - Valet item
Gala Underwriter - Valet
$2,500

Includes 10 Tickets

Gala Underwriter - Table Wine item
Gala Underwriter - Table Wine
$5,000

Includes 10 Tickets

Gala Underwriter - Cocktails item
Gala Underwriter - Cocktails
$10,000

Includes 10 Tickets

Bronze Sponsor item
Bronze Sponsor
$5,000
  • Reserved Table for Ten at the Gala Celebration
  • Recognition in Event Program
Silver Sponsor item
Silver Sponsor
$15,000
  • Reserved Table for Ten at the Gala Celebration
  • One Page Black and White Recognition in Event Program
Gold Sponsor item
Gold Sponsor
$25,000
  • Preferred Table for Ten at the Gala Celebration
  • Invitation to the Annual Fundraiser Gala Events
  • Invitation to Conferences and Functions Sponsored by the Foundation
  • One Page Black and White Recognition in Event Program

 

Platinum Sponsor item
Platinum Sponsor
$35,000
  • Appointment to the Executive Board of the Foundation
  • Preferred Table for Ten at Gala Celebration
  • Invitation to Conferences and Functions Sponsored by the Foundation
  • Full Page Recognition in Event Program
Diamond Sponsor item
Diamond Sponsor
$50,000
  • Appointment to the Executive Board of the Foundation
  • Two Premiere Tables for Ten at the Gala Celebration
  • Invitation to the Annual Fundraiser Gala Events
  • Invitation to Conferences and Functions Sponsored by the Foundation
  • Full Page Color Recognition in Event Program

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing