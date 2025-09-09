Sponsorship Opportunities

As an Arabian Sponsor, you will have all the benefits of the Appaloosa Sponsorship and you will also be given a free booth at our most well-attended event, the Halloween Carnival, which boasts over 1,500 guests in attendance. Additionally, this year the FOR Club is participating in the Kiwanis San Marcos Holiday Parade. You will be highlighted on the parade float and if you wish you can provide us with treats with attached business information that we will have students hand out along the parade route. This level includes FOUR spotlighted posts during the school year.



