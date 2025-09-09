Sponsorship Opportunities

As a Colt Sponsor, you will be featured in all our printed and digital FOR Club event flyers, as well as being highlighted on our website for the whole school term and included in all our social media accounts. Additionally, you will have the opportunity to post your own banner or sign on our school fence for the whole school term. This level includes TWO spotlighted post during the school year.
As an Appaloosa Sponsor, you will have all the benefits of the Colt Sponsorship and you will be granted a spot on the school’s giant digital marquee that faces Richland Road for the whole school term. This level includes THREE spotlighted posts during the school year.
As an Arabian Sponsor, you will have all the benefits of the Appaloosa Sponsorship and you will also be given a free booth at our most well-attended event, the Halloween Carnival, which boasts over 1,500 guests in attendance. Additionally, this year the FOR Club is participating in the Kiwanis San Marcos Holiday Parade. You will be highlighted on the parade float and if you wish you can provide us with treats with attached business information that we will have students hand out along the parade route. This level includes FOUR spotlighted posts during the school year.
As a Mustang Sponsor, you will have all the benefits of the Arabian Sponsorship and you will not only be given a free booth at our Halloween Carnival but also at our End Of Year Bash. Additionally, you have the opportunity to participate in our Golf Tournament where your company logo/name will be posted as a Hole Sponsor and you will be able to set up an easy-up tent on your dedicated hole to promote your business if you wish. This level includes MONTHLY spotlighted posts during the school year.
