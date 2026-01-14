Sponsorship Opportunities 2026 Texas Wind Athletic Banquet

Hosted by
We will have a program complete with every Athlete's & Coach's name. You can purchase an ad to be placed in the program that every guest will receive.
Footballs will have your company logo or message and will be thrown into the spectator stands during the 2025 football games.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!