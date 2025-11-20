Sponsor the Sparkle For ROAR's 6th Annual Gala

Hosted by
About this event
Radio mention, XL Logo on all banners and print material, Event recognition, Social media recognition and 4 tickets
FREE bottle of champagne if pledged by Dec. 31, 2025.
Large logo on all banners endpoint materials, Event recognition, Social media recognition, and 2 tickets
FREE bottle of champagne if pledged by Dec. 31, 2025.
Logo on all banners and printed materials, Event recognition, Social media recognition and 2 tickets
FREE bottle of champagne if pledged by Dec. 31, 2025.
Event recognition and Social media recognition
FREE bottle of champagne if pledged by Dec. 31, 2025.
1 sponsorship available
Logo on Stage
Event recognition
Social media mention
FREE bottle of champagne if pledged by Dec. 31, 2025.
1 sponsorship available
Logo on case
Event recognition
Social media mention
FREE bottle of champagne if pledged by Dec. 31, 2025.
4 sponsorships available
Logo on bars
Event recognition
Social media mention
FREE bottle of champagne if pledged by Dec. 31, 2025.
1 sponsorship available
Logo on Stage
Event recognition
Social media mention
FREE bottle of champagne if pledged by Dec. 31, 2025.
1 sponsorship for Tanks
1 sponsorship for T-shirts
Logo on shirts
Event recognition
Social media mention
FREE bottle of champagne if pledged by Dec. 31, 2025.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!