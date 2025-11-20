Roatan Operation Animal Rescue

Hosted by

Roatan Operation Animal Rescue

About this event

Sponsor the Sparkle For ROAR's 6th Annual Gala

Kimpton Hotel Grand Roatan West Bay

Platinum Sponsorship
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Radio mention, XL Logo on all banners and print material, Event recognition, Social media recognition and 4 tickets

FREE bottle of champagne if pledged by Dec. 31, 2025.


Gold Sponsorship
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Large logo on all banners endpoint materials, Event recognition, Social media recognition, and 2 tickets

FREE bottle of champagne if pledged by Dec. 31, 2025.

Silver Sponsorship
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Logo on all banners and printed materials, Event recognition, Social media recognition and 2 tickets

FREE bottle of champagne if pledged by Dec. 31, 2025.

Bronze Sponsorship
$250

Event recognition and Social media recognition

FREE bottle of champagne if pledged by Dec. 31, 2025.

Angela Rosa
$250

1 sponsorship available

Logo on Stage

Event recognition

Social media mention

FREE bottle of champagne if pledged by Dec. 31, 2025.

Gift Sponsorship
$250

1 sponsorship available

Logo on case

Event recognition

Social media mention

FREE bottle of champagne if pledged by Dec. 31, 2025.

Cocktail Hour
$250

4 sponsorships available

Logo on bars

Event recognition

Social media mention

FREE bottle of champagne if pledged by Dec. 31, 2025.

Cocktail Music
$150

1 sponsorship available

Logo on Stage

Event recognition

Social media mention

FREE bottle of champagne if pledged by Dec. 31, 2025.

Tees and Tanks
$300

1 sponsorship for Tanks

1 sponsorship for T-shirts

Logo on shirts

Event recognition

Social media mention

FREE bottle of champagne if pledged by Dec. 31, 2025.

Add a donation for Roatan Operation Animal Rescue

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!