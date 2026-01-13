Sponsorship Opportunities

About this event
Premier Recognition & Exclusive Benefits
($10,000+)
-Full-page ad in State Conference Program
-Name/Logo on all event signage & Banquet/Exhibit Hall Banner
-2 Free Banquet Dinners
-5 minutes speaking opportunity during the Banquet
-Name/Logo on HLAA-NYSA website throughout 2026 for a year with link to your site
-Name/Logo on official attendee gift bags
-Promotion across social medias, email campaigns, and press releases
-Premium exhibit space (table & chairs in Exhibit Hall)
-30 minutes exclusive presentation in the conference Demonstration Center
High-Visibility Conference Presence
($5,000+)
-Full-page ad in the State Conference Program
-Name/logo on all event signage
-2 Free Banquet Dinners
-Recognition during Banquet
-Name/logo on HLAA-NYSA website throughout 2026 for a year with link to your site
-Name/logo on official attendee gift bags
-Promotion across social medias, email campaigns, & press releases
-Exhibit space (table & chairs) in Exhibit Hall
-30 minutes exclusive session in the "Demonstration Center"
Strong Branding & Exhibit Benefits
($2,500 +)
-Half-page ad in State Conference
-Name/logo on all event signage
-2 Free Banquet Dinners
-Recognition during Banquet
-Name/logo on HLAA-NYSA website throughout 2026 for a year with a link to your site
-Promotion across social medias, email campaigns, & press releases
-Exhibit space (table & chair) in Exhibit Hall
Brand Recognition & Online Visibility
($1,500+)
-Quarter-page ad in State Conference Program
-Name/logo on all event signage
-Name/logo on HLAA-NYSA website throughout 2026 for a year with link to your site
-1 Free Banquet Dinners
-Promotion across social medias & email campaigns
Supporter Recognition
($1,000+)
-Eighth-page ad in State Conference Program
-Name/logo on all event signage
-Name/logo on HLAA-NYS website throughout 2026 for a year with link to your sight
-1 Free Banquet Dinner
-Promotion across social medias & email campaigns
Community Visibility
($500+)
-Sixteenth-page ad in State Conference Program
-Name/logo on selected event signage
-Name/logo on HLAA-NYSA website throughout 2026 for a year with link to your site
-1 Free Banquet Dinners
-Promotion across social media & email campaigns
Entry-Level Recognition
($250+)
-Business card size ad in State Conference Program
-Name/logo on HLAA-NYSA website throughout 2026 for a year with link to your site
-1 Free Banquet Dinner
-Promotion on social media & email campaigns
Meet our attendees in the Exhibit Hall!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!