Sponsorship Opportunities

Premier Recognition & Exclusive Benefits

($10,000+)

-Full-page ad in State Conference Program

-Name/Logo on all event signage & Banquet/Exhibit Hall Banner

-2 Free Banquet Dinners

-5 minutes speaking opportunity during the Banquet

-Name/Logo on HLAA-NYSA website throughout 2026 for a year with link to your site

-Name/Logo on official attendee gift bags

-Promotion across social medias, email campaigns, and press releases

-Premium exhibit space (table & chairs in Exhibit Hall)

-30 minutes exclusive presentation in the conference Demonstration Center