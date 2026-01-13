HLAA NYS Association

Hosted by

HLAA NYS Association

About this event

Sponsorship Opportunities

232 Broadway

Saratoga Springs, NY 12866, USA

"Triple Crown" Sponsor
Pay what you can

Premier Recognition & Exclusive Benefits

($10,000+)

-Full-page ad in State Conference Program

-Name/Logo on all event signage & Banquet/Exhibit Hall Banner

-2 Free Banquet Dinners

-5 minutes speaking opportunity during the Banquet

-Name/Logo on HLAA-NYSA website throughout 2026 for a year with link to your site

-Name/Logo on official attendee gift bags

-Promotion across social medias, email campaigns, and press releases

-Premium exhibit space (table & chairs in Exhibit Hall)

-30 minutes exclusive presentation in the conference Demonstration Center

"Superfecta" Platinum Sponsor
Pay what you can

High-Visibility Conference Presence

($5,000+)

-Full-page ad in the State Conference Program

-Name/logo on all event signage

-2 Free Banquet Dinners

-Recognition during Banquet

-Name/logo on HLAA-NYSA website throughout 2026 for a year with link to your site

-Name/logo on official attendee gift bags

-Promotion across social medias, email campaigns, & press releases

-Exhibit space (table & chairs) in Exhibit Hall

-30 minutes exclusive session in the "Demonstration Center"

"Trifecta" Diamond Sponsor
Pay what you can

Strong Branding & Exhibit Benefits

($2,500 +)

-Half-page ad in State Conference

-Name/logo on all event signage

-2 Free Banquet Dinners

-Recognition during Banquet

-Name/logo on HLAA-NYSA website throughout 2026 for a year with a link to your site

-Promotion across social medias, email campaigns, & press releases

-Exhibit space (table & chair) in Exhibit Hall

"Exacta" Gold Sponsor
Pay what you can

Brand Recognition & Online Visibility

($1,500+)

-Quarter-page ad in State Conference Program

-Name/logo on all event signage

-Name/logo on HLAA-NYSA website throughout 2026 for a year with link to your site

-1 Free Banquet Dinners

-Promotion across social medias & email campaigns

"Champion Ring" Silver Sponsor
Pay what you can

Supporter Recognition

($1,000+)

-Eighth-page ad in State Conference Program

-Name/logo on all event signage

-Name/logo on HLAA-NYS website throughout 2026 for a year with link to your sight

-1 Free Banquet Dinner

-Promotion across social medias & email campaigns

"Pace Setter" Bronze Sponsor
Pay what you can

Community Visibility

($500+)

-Sixteenth-page ad in State Conference Program

-Name/logo on selected event signage

-Name/logo on HLAA-NYSA website throughout 2026 for a year with link to your site

-1 Free Banquet Dinners

-Promotion across social media & email campaigns

"Claiming Race" Supporter Sponsor
Pay what you can

Entry-Level Recognition

($250+)

-Business card size ad in State Conference Program

-Name/logo on HLAA-NYSA website throughout 2026 for a year with link to your site

-1 Free Banquet Dinner

-Promotion on social media & email campaigns

Exhibit Table & Chairs ONLY
$300

Meet our attendees in the Exhibit Hall!


Add a donation for HLAA NYS Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!