Sponsorship Opportunities

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About this event
Supports retreat materials, participant care items, and practical wellness resources.
Helps fund workshop supplies, plant-based cooking instruction, and educational resources.
Helps provide scholarship support for participants seeking physical, emotional, and spiritual restoration.
Produce for for cooking classes,, retreat programming, and community-building experiences that foster connection and encouragement.
Provides major support for retreat scholarships, participant care, wellness programming, and the continued growth of this healing ministry.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!