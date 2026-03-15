The Biblical Gut Reset Retreat

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The Biblical Gut Reset Retreat

About this event

Sponsorship Opportunities

Tier 1 🌱 Plant a Seed of Healing
$250

Supports retreat materials, participant care items, and practical wellness resources.

Tier 2 🌿 Nurture Restoration
$500

Helps fund workshop supplies, plant-based cooking instruction, and educational resources.

Tier 3. 🌳 Restore a Life
$1,000

Helps provide scholarship support for participants seeking physical, emotional, and spiritual restoration.

Tier 4. 🍊 Build Sacred Community
$2,500

Produce for for cooking classes,, retreat programming, and community-building experiences that foster connection and encouragement.

🏡 Leave a Legacy of Healing
$5,000

Provides major support for retreat scholarships, participant care, wellness programming, and the continued growth of this healing ministry.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!