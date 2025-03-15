Dayton Community Development Association

Dayton Community Development Association

Sponsorship Opportunities

Grand
$1,000
-On-site promotional opportunities -Acknowledgement on DCDA Website -Link on website -Acknowledgement on Social Media -Acknowledgement on Stage Banner -Premier logo/text on stage banner -Verbal Acknowledgment from the stage -Dedicated Grand sponsor yard sign -Acknowledgement in printed community newsletter.
Partner
$500
-On-site promotional opportunities -Acknowledgement on DCDA Website -Link on website -Acknowledgement on Social Media -Acknowledgement on Stage Banner -Premier logo/text on stage banner -Verbal Acknowledgment from the stage
Community
$250
-On-site promotional opportunities -Acknowledgement on DCDA Website -Link on website -Acknowledgement on Social Media -Acknowledgement on Stage Banner
Good Neighbor
$100
-On-site promotional opportunities -Acknowledgement on DCDA Website -Link on website
Friend
$50
-On-site promotional opportunities

