Sponsorship Opportunities

Perks Included:
- Graphic/Link on our Website Homepage for a full calendar year
- Full Back Page Playbill Ad for all shows
Listed as a Season Sponsor on all marketing materials for a full calendar year
- Newsletter Mention with Graphic/Link in all Newsletters for the year
- Complimentary Admission and VIP Seating with Free Concessions at all Productions
- Individual Mention during every Production
- Multiple Individual shout outs on social media with Graphic/Link
- Thank You videos from every cast
- T-shirt graphic on every production t-shirt
- Product Placement in each Production
LOVE LEVEL - $5,000 TITLE SPONSOR
$5,000
Perks Included:
- Website Feature with Production
- Full Page Playbill Ad
- Listed as a Title Sponsor on all Marketing Materials for that Production
- Newsletter Mention with Graphic/Link
- Complimentary Admission and VIP Seating with Free Concessions
- Individual Mention during Production
- Individual shout out on social media with Graphic/Link
- T-shirt Graphic
JOY LEVEL - $1,000 SHOW SPONSOR
$1,000
Perks Included:
- Group Mention during Production
- Half Page Playbill Ad
- Group shout-out on social media with Graphic/Link
- Newsletter Mention
- Listed as a Sponsor on all marketing materials
- Complimentary Admission and VIP
- Seating with Free Concessions
LIGHT LEVEL - $500 LOBBY SPONSOR
$500
Perks Included:
- Group Mention during Production
- Quarter Page Playbill Ad
- Group shout-out on social media with Graphic/Link
- Listed as a Sponsor in our Lobby/Concession area
- Complimentary Admission and VIP Seating with Free Concessions
Custom Sponsorship Package
Free
All of our packages are completely customizable! If you have something else in mind or do not see exactly what you are looking for, we would love to chat with you and see what amazing ideas we can come up with together!
For a custom amount package, please use the "Add Additional Donation" Feature for the amount of your agreed package.
All of our packages are completely customizable! If you have something else in mind or do not see exactly what you are looking for, we would love to chat with you and see what amazing ideas we can come up with together!
For a custom amount package, please use the "Add Additional Donation" Feature for the amount of your agreed package.
