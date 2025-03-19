Sponsorship Opportunities at the Hallberg Center for the Arts

The 11th Annual Black & White, An Exhibit of Artwork all in Black & White In the Freemore Gallery

Thursday, September 18, 2025 - Saturday, October 11, 2025



Artwork in this exhibit encourages artists to focus on composition and balance, with color eliminated.



This 11th annual Black & White art exhibit is a show of all mediums of artwork, all in black and white. This exhibit is open to all regional artists.