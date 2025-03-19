Sponsorship Opportunities at the Hallberg Center for the Arts

The 11th Annual Black & White, An Exhibit of Artwork all in Black & White In the Freemore Gallery
Thursday, September 18, 2025 - Saturday, October 11, 2025
Artwork in this exhibit encourages artists to focus on composition and balance, with color eliminated.
This 11th annual Black & White art exhibit is a show of all mediums of artwork, all in black and white. This exhibit is open to all regional artists.
Going with the Flow by Keith Stangeland & Nancy Crombie in the Underground Gallery.
Thursday, November 20, 2025 - Saturday, January 17, 2026
The 11th Annual - That's What Eye Saw, A collaborative exhibition of artistic photography In the Freemore Gallery.
Thursday, November 20, 2025 - Saturday, January 17, 2026
This show will feature stunning photography from dozens of regional photographers.
by Jennifer Schroeder & Steve Hudak
A Solo Exhibit featuring the artwork of Laura Pereira in the Underground Gallery
Thursday, January 22, 2026 02:00 PM - Saturday, February 14, 2026 06:00 PM
A Duo Exhibit featuring the artwork of Linda Snouffer & Mark Christy in the Freemore Gallery.
Thursday, February 19, 2026 02:00 PM - Saturday, March 14, 2026 06:00 PM
A Solo Exhibit featuring the artwork of Crystal Arellano in the Underground Gallery.
Thursday, February 19, 2026 02:00 PM - Saturday, March 14, 2026 06:00 PM
A Duo Exhibit featuring the artwork of Richard Mittelstadt & Heidi Jeub in the Freemore Gallery.
Thursday, April 16, 2026 02:00 PM - Saturday, May 16, 2026 06:00 PM
A Duo Exhibit featuring the artwork of Victoria Stevens & Glenn Allenspach in the Freemore Gallery.
Thursday, June 18, 2026 02:00 PM - Saturday, July 11, 2026 06:00 PM
A Solo Exhibit featuring the artwork of Laura Hanson in the Underground Gallery.
Thursday, June 18, 2026 02:00 PM - Saturday, July 11, 2026 06:00 PM
