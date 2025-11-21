Sigma Community Outreach Empowerment INC

Sponsorship Opportunities | Christmas in the Capitol City with The Jenkins Brothers and Friends

400 Chambers St

Trenton, NJ 08609, USA

Title Champion Sponsor
$2,000

Corporate name & logo featured on all printed and digital materials


Premier signage displayed at the event


Verbal recognition during the program  20 complimentary concert tickets


Exclusive photo opportunity with artists and celebrity guests

Gold Champion Sponsor
$1,500

Prominent event signage and logo placement on banners


Verbal recognition during the event


15 complimentary concert tickets

Silver Champion Sponsor
$1,000

Verbal recognition during the event


10 complimentary concert tickets

Blue Champion Sponsor
$300

Verbal recognition during the event


2 complimentary concert tickets

Academic Champion Sponsor
$200

Sponsor five (5) giveaways

