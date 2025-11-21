Sponsorship Opportunities | Christmas in the Capitol City with The Jenkins Brothers and Friends

Hosted by
About this event
Corporate name & logo featured on all printed and digital materials
Premier signage displayed at the event
Verbal recognition during the program 20 complimentary concert tickets
Exclusive photo opportunity with artists and celebrity guests
Prominent event signage and logo placement on banners
Verbal recognition during the event
15 complimentary concert tickets
Verbal recognition during the event
10 complimentary concert tickets
Verbal recognition during the event
2 complimentary concert tickets
Sponsor five (5) giveaways
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!