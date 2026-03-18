Sponsorship Opportunities | Eastham Windmill Weekend | Sep 11-13 2026

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About this event
ALL BENEFITS AT THE $750 LEVEL, PLUS:
⭐ Top billing on all event promotional materials
⭐ MC acknowledgment of your sponsorship on the Windmill Green during the event
⭐ Free vendor table space on the Windmill Green
(tables must include a family-friendly activity)
ALL BENEFITS AT THE $500 LEVEL, PLUS: Tagged "featured sponsor" post with your company logo on the Windmill Weekend Facebook page (900+ followers) Sponsor listing, link to your website, and your logo on easthamwindmillweekend.org
ALL BENEFITS AT THE $250 LEVEL, PLUS: ⭐ Sponsor acknowledgment in our print event ad in the Provincetown Independent ⭐ Tagged sponsor post on the Windmill Weekend Facebook page (900+ followers) ⭐ Listing in the pre-event press release
⭐ Listing of sponsors to be displayed on the Windmill Green Sponsor listing and link to your website on easthamwindmillweekend.org
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