Eastham Windmill Weekend Inc

Hosted by

Eastham Windmill Weekend Inc

About this event

Sponsorship Opportunities | Eastham Windmill Weekend | Sep 11-13 2026

2515 Mid-Cape Hwy

Eastham, MA 02642, USA

WINDMILL LEVEL | $1000+
$1,000

ALL BENEFITS AT THE $750 LEVEL, PLUS:

⭐ Top billing on all event promotional materials

⭐ MC acknowledgment of your sponsorship on the Windmill Green during the event

⭐ Free vendor table space on the Windmill Green

(tables must include a family-friendly activity)

NAUSET LIGHT LEVEL
$750

ALL BENEFITS AT THE $500 LEVEL, PLUS: Tagged "featured sponsor" post with your company logo on the Windmill Weekend Facebook page (900+ followers) Sponsor listing, link to your website, and your logo on easthamwindmillweekend.org

SALT POND LEVEL
$500

ALL BENEFITS AT THE $250 LEVEL, PLUS: ⭐ Sponsor acknowledgment in our print event ad in the Provincetown Independent ⭐ Tagged sponsor post on the Windmill Weekend Facebook page (900+ followers) ⭐ Listing in the pre-event press release

FORT HILL LEVEL
$250

⭐ Listing of sponsors to be displayed on the Windmill Green Sponsor listing and link to your website on easthamwindmillweekend.org

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