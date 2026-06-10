Sponsorship Opportunities: Elite Cheer Booster Club 2026-27

DIAMOND: Donations of $1000 and above

*Sponsorship Shirt: Business Name & Phone Number will be displayed on the Event shirt in the largest font above all sponsors.



*Social Media: Logo & Business will be tagged on all our Social Media Pages (Booster Club, Business Page & 9 Team Pages)



*Digital Media Display: Business Name & Phone Number will be placed on a Digital Media Display which is prominently visible to all at the Cheer Facility.