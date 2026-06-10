Sponsorship Opportunities: Elite Cheer Booster Club 2026-27

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DIAMOND: Donations of $1000 and above
*Sponsorship Shirt: Business Name & Phone Number will be displayed on the Event shirt in the largest font above all sponsors.
*Social Media: Logo & Business will be tagged on all our Social Media Pages (Booster Club, Business Page & 9 Team Pages)
*Digital Media Display: Business Name & Phone Number will be placed on a Digital Media Display which is prominently visible to all at the Cheer Facility.
TITANIUM: $500 Donation
*Sponsorship Shirt: Business Name will be displayed on the Event shirt in a large font above Gold Level sponsors.
*Social Media: Business will be tagged on Social Media Pages (Booster Club, Business Page & Athlete’s Team Page)
GOLD: $250 Donation
*Sponsorship Shirt: Business Name will be displayed on the Event shirt in a smaller font below Titanium Level sponsors.
*Social Media: Business will be tagged on Social Media Pages (Booster Club & Athlete’s Team Page)
AQUA: $100 Donation
*Social Media: Business will be tagged on Social Media Page (Booster Club)
Donation
Donation
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