Elite Cheer Booster Club Inc.

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Elite Cheer Booster Club Inc.

About this shop

Sponsorship Opportunities: Elite Cheer Booster Club 2026-27

Diamond Sponsorship item
Diamond Sponsorship
$1,000

DIAMOND: Donations of $1000 and above
*Sponsorship Shirt: Business Name & Phone Number will be displayed on the Event shirt in the largest font above all sponsors.

*Social Media: Logo & Business will be tagged on all our Social Media Pages (Booster Club, Business Page & 9 Team Pages)

*Digital Media Display: Business Name & Phone Number will be placed on a Digital Media Display which is prominently visible to all at the Cheer Facility.

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Titanium Sponsorship item
Titanium Sponsorship
$500

TITANIUM: $500 Donation
*Sponsorship Shirt: Business Name will be displayed on the Event shirt in a large font above Gold Level sponsors.

*Social Media: Business will be tagged on Social Media Pages (Booster Club, Business Page & Athlete’s Team Page)

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Gold Sponsorship item
Gold Sponsorship
$250

GOLD: $250 Donation
*Sponsorship Shirt: Business Name will be displayed on the Event shirt in a smaller font below Titanium Level sponsors.

*Social Media: Business will be tagged on Social Media Pages (Booster Club & Athlete’s Team Page)

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Aqua Sponsorship item
Aqua Sponsorship
$100

AQUA: $100 Donation

*Social Media: Business will be tagged on Social Media Page (Booster Club)

0
$50 Donation item
$50 Donation
$50

Donation

0
$25 Donation item
$25 Donation
$25

Donation

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