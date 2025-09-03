Sponsorship Opportunities for Free Conference 11-22-25

Hosted by
About this event
Includes all benefits of Gold PLUS:
— Premier booth/table at the event
(prime location)
— Verbal recognition during opening &
closing remarks
— Large logo featured on signage,
slides, printed program, and EFH
website
— Dedicated recognition in 4+ social
media posts (5,600+ reach)
— Recognition in EFH eNewsletter
— Option to include a branded item in
attendee packets
— If media feature with Hawaii News
Now is confirmed, Platinum sponsors
will be acknowledged
— EFH will host a Product Theater during a
designated break (non-CME, industry-
sponsored session separate from the
official agenda).
Includes all benefits of Silver PLUS:
— Booth/table space at the conference
— Logo on signage, printed program,
and EFH website
— Recognition in 3 social media posts
(5,600+ reach)
— Mention in EFH e-Newsletter
— Opportunity to provide materials for
the resource table or registration
bags
— Booth/table space at the conference
— Logo on EFH website and in the
printed program
— Recognition in 1 social media post
(5,600+ reach)
— Group thank-you mention during
event remarks
Private Practice Vendor Table – Free (Donation Welcome)
We are offering a very limited number of vendor tables for private practice epilepsy care providers. This is a unique opportunity to connect directly with patients, families, and community members at our free November 22nd conference.
This level is free to register, though we welcome a donation in support of the Epilepsy Foundation of Hawai‘i’s mission to ensure no one faces epilepsy alone.
