Sponsorship Opportunities for Free Conference 11-22-25

1 Aloha Tower Dr

Honolulu, HI 96813, USA

🌟Platinum Sponsor
$5,000

Includes all benefits of Gold PLUS:


— Premier booth/table at the event

(prime location)
— Verbal recognition during opening &

closing remarks
— Large logo featured on signage,

slides, printed program, and EFH

website
— Dedicated recognition in 4+ social

media posts (5,600+ reach)
— Recognition in EFH eNewsletter
— Option to include a branded item in

attendee packets
— If media feature with Hawaii News

Now is confirmed, Platinum sponsors

will be acknowledged
— EFH will host a Product Theater during a

designated break (non-CME, industry-

sponsored session separate from the

official agenda).

⭐Gold Sponsor
$2,500

Includes all benefits of Silver PLUS:


— Booth/table space at the conference
— Logo on signage, printed program,

and EFH website
— Recognition in 3 social media posts

(5,600+ reach)
— Mention in EFH e-Newsletter
— Opportunity to provide materials for

the resource table or registration

bags

💜Silver Sponsor
$1,500

— Booth/table space at the conference
— Logo on EFH website and in the

printed program
— Recognition in 1 social media post

(5,600+ reach)
— Group thank-you mention during

event remarks

✍️Community Partner (Free / Donation-Based Vendor)
Free

Private Practice Vendor Table – Free (Donation Welcome)
We are offering a very limited number of vendor tables for private practice epilepsy care providers. This is a unique opportunity to connect directly with patients, families, and community members at our free November 22nd conference.

  • Space is extremely limited
  • Reserved on a first-come, first-served basis
  • Table includes 6 ft table + 2 chairs for staff
  • Opportunity to share materials and engage with attendees

This level is free to register, though we welcome a donation in support of the Epilepsy Foundation of Hawai‘i’s mission to ensure no one faces epilepsy alone.

