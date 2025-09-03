Sponsorship Opportunities for Free Conference 11-22-25

Private Practice Vendor Table – Free (Donation Welcome)

We are offering a very limited number of vendor tables for private practice epilepsy care providers. This is a unique opportunity to connect directly with patients, families, and community members at our free November 22nd conference.

Space is extremely limited

Reserved on a first-come, first-served basis

Table includes 6 ft table + 2 chairs for staff

Opportunity to share materials and engage with attendees

This level is free to register, though we welcome a donation in support of the Epilepsy Foundation of Hawai‘i’s mission to ensure no one faces epilepsy alone.