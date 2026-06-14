A glass of amber liquid sits in the foreground, with "Sponsorship Opportunities" emblazoned across it, against a blurred background of the American flag and text reading "Raise A Glass to 250 A Tribute to 250 Years of Freedom."

Hosted by

Daughters of the American Revolution Adams-Onis Treaty Chapter

About this event

Sponsorship Opportunities for Raise a Glass to 250

The Heritage Partner
$150

Support the preservation of history while helping create a memorable community event.

The Patriot Partner
$250

Honor America's legacy while supporting the guest experience.

The Independence Partner
$500

Help commemorate America's 250th Anniversary through meaningful community support.

Limited to 13 sponsorships.

The Founding Partner
$1,000

Premier event sponsorship opportunity with enhanced recognition throughout the celebration.


Limited to 4 sponsorships.

The Colonial Merchant
$200

Don't want to donate an entire raffle basket? No problem.

Join other local businesses in helping create one of the evening's themed raffle baskets. Your contribution helps purchase gift cards, products, experiences, and specialty items while still providing recognition for your business.

Includes:
• Recognition on raffle basket signage
• Program recognition
• Social media thank-you
• Shared sponsorship of a themed raffle basket

Limited to 3-4 businesses per basket.

The Town Square Partner
$500

Want a larger presence but don't need an entire basket?

Become a featured sponsor of one of the evening's premium raffle experiences. Your contribution helps create a larger, higher-value basket while receiving enhanced recognition throughout the event.

Includes:
• Prominent basket signage recognition
• Program recognition
• Social media spotlight
• Recognition during raffle announcements

Limited to 2 businesses per basket.

The Governor's Choice Partner
$750

Sponsor an entire raffle basket exclusively.

We'll use your sponsorship to create a premium themed raffle experience sponsored solely by your business. This option provides the highest level of raffle basket visibility and recognition.

Includes:
• Exclusive basket sponsorship
• Featured basket signage
• Program recognition
• Social media spotlight
• Recognition during raffle drawings
• Opportunity to include promotional materials

One sponsor per basket.

The Tavern Mug Sponsor
$500

Help provide commemorative stainless steel water cups placed at every guest seat throughout the evening.

As guests gather to celebrate America's 250th Anniversary, your sponsorship will be recognized at each table as part of the event experience.

Recognition Includes:
• Table tent recognition at every guest table
• Listing in the event program
• Social media spotlight
• Recognition during event announcements


Limited to 1 sponsorship.

The Colonial Feast Sponsor
$50

Help provide the charcuterie experience that encourages fellowship, conversation, and community throughout the evening.

Each sponsorship supports one guest table's charcuterie board and dining experience, helping create a welcoming atmosphere as guests gather to celebrate America's 250th Anniversary.


Recognition Includes:
• Table sponsor signage at your sponsored table
• Event program recognition
• Sponsor acknowledgment during the event
• Social media recognition


Limited to 18 sponsorships.

The Colonial Hearth Sponsor
$75

In colonial America, the hearth was the center of gathering, conversation, and fellowship.

Help create that same spirit throughout the evening by sponsoring one guest table's centerpiece and colonial-inspired display.

Recognition Includes:
• Table sponsor signage at your sponsored table
• Event program recognition
• Social media recognition


Limited to 18 sponsorships.

The Tavern Provisions Sponsor
$250

In colonial taverns, provisions brought people together around food, drink, and conversation.

Help provide the palate cleansing experience featuring coffee beans, crackers, and chocolate-covered cherries, allowing guests to fully appreciate each tasting throughout the evening.

Recognition Includes:
• Palate station signage
• Event program recognition
• Social media recognition
• Sponsor acknowledgment during the event

Limited to 1 sponsorship.

The Tavern Keeper Sponsor
$300

Sponsor the Colonial Tavern Photo Booth, one of the evening's most popular guest experiences.

Guests will have the opportunity to capture memories from the celebration while interacting with a themed America 250 backdrop.

Recognition Includes:
• Photo booth signage
• Event program recognition
• Social media recognition
• Sponsor acknowledgment during the event

Limited to 1 sponsorship.

The Heritage Hall Sponsor
$500

Help transform the venue through colonial-inspired décor, historical displays, and immersive America 250 themed experiences.

Recognition Includes:
• Display area signage
• Event program recognition
• Social media spotlight
• Sponsor acknowledgment during the event

Limited to 2 sponsorships.

The Traveling Trunk Sponsor
$250

Help provide guest gift bags filled with commemorative materials, sponsor offers, educational resources, and event keepsakes.

Recognition Includes:
• Gift bag sponsor signage
• Event program recognition
• Social media spotlight
• Opportunity to include promotional materials in guest gift bags

Limited to 2 sponsorships.

The Printer's Notice Sponsor
$50

In colonial America, printers helped spread news, announcements, and opportunities throughout the community. Continue that tradition by placing your business information, promotional offer, coupon, sample, or small giveaway directly into the hands of event attendees.

Recognition Includes:
• Distribution of your materials in guest gift bags
• Event program listing
• Opportunity to connect directly with attendees

Limited to 10 contributors.

The Host's Table Sponsor
$250

Support volunteer hospitality and behind-the-scenes event operations that help make the evening possible.

Recognition Includes:
• Hospitality area signage
• Event program recognition
• Social media recognition

Limited to 2 sponsorships.

The Printer's Press Sponsor item
The Printer's Press Sponsor
$250

Have your logo featured on the Official Event Sponsor Shirt commemorating America's 250th Anniversary.

Recognition Includes:
• Small logo placement on sponsor shirt
• Event program recognition
• Social media thank-you

Limited to 4 sponsors.

The Colonial Publisher Sponsor item
The Colonial Publisher Sponsor
$500

Receive enhanced logo placement on the Official Event Sponsor Shirt and be recognized as a featured apparel sponsor of the event.

Recognition Includes:
• Featured logo placement on sponsor shirt
• Event program recognition
• Social media spotlight
• Sponsor acknowledgment during the event

Limited to 2 sponsors.

The Declaration Sponsor item
The Declaration Sponsor
$776

Receive premier placement on the Official Event Sponsor Shirt and be recognized as the lead apparel sponsor of the event.

Recognition Includes:
• Largest logo placement on sponsor shirt
• Event program recognition
• Featured social media spotlight
• Sponsor acknowledgment during the event
• Priority placement above all other shirt sponsors

Limited to 1 sponsor.

The Town Crier's Sponsor
$250

Help provide event signage, table tents, educational displays, and informational materials used throughout the evening.


Just as town criers shared important news throughout colonial communities, your sponsorship helps communicate information and guide guests throughout the celebration.

Recognition Includes:
• Recognition on printed event materials
• Event program recognition
• Social media recognition
• Sponsor acknowledgment during the event

Limited to 1 sponsor.

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