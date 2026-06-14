Sponsorship Opportunities for Raise a Glass to 250

About this event
Support the preservation of history while helping create a memorable community event.
Honor America's legacy while supporting the guest experience.
Help commemorate America's 250th Anniversary through meaningful community support.
Limited to 13 sponsorships.
Premier event sponsorship opportunity with enhanced recognition throughout the celebration.
Limited to 4 sponsorships.
Don't want to donate an entire raffle basket? No problem.
Join other local businesses in helping create one of the evening's themed raffle baskets. Your contribution helps purchase gift cards, products, experiences, and specialty items while still providing recognition for your business.
Includes:
• Recognition on raffle basket signage
• Program recognition
• Social media thank-you
• Shared sponsorship of a themed raffle basket
Limited to 3-4 businesses per basket.
Want a larger presence but don't need an entire basket?
Become a featured sponsor of one of the evening's premium raffle experiences. Your contribution helps create a larger, higher-value basket while receiving enhanced recognition throughout the event.
Includes:
• Prominent basket signage recognition
• Program recognition
• Social media spotlight
• Recognition during raffle announcements
Limited to 2 businesses per basket.
Sponsor an entire raffle basket exclusively.
We'll use your sponsorship to create a premium themed raffle experience sponsored solely by your business. This option provides the highest level of raffle basket visibility and recognition.
Includes:
• Exclusive basket sponsorship
• Featured basket signage
• Program recognition
• Social media spotlight
• Recognition during raffle drawings
• Opportunity to include promotional materials
One sponsor per basket.
Help provide commemorative stainless steel water cups placed at every guest seat throughout the evening.
As guests gather to celebrate America's 250th Anniversary, your sponsorship will be recognized at each table as part of the event experience.
Recognition Includes:
• Table tent recognition at every guest table
• Listing in the event program
• Social media spotlight
• Recognition during event announcements
Limited to 1 sponsorship.
Help provide the charcuterie experience that encourages fellowship, conversation, and community throughout the evening.
Each sponsorship supports one guest table's charcuterie board and dining experience, helping create a welcoming atmosphere as guests gather to celebrate America's 250th Anniversary.
Recognition Includes:
• Table sponsor signage at your sponsored table
• Event program recognition
• Sponsor acknowledgment during the event
• Social media recognition
Limited to 18 sponsorships.
In colonial America, the hearth was the center of gathering, conversation, and fellowship.
Help create that same spirit throughout the evening by sponsoring one guest table's centerpiece and colonial-inspired display.
Recognition Includes:
• Table sponsor signage at your sponsored table
• Event program recognition
• Social media recognition
Limited to 18 sponsorships.
In colonial taverns, provisions brought people together around food, drink, and conversation.
Help provide the palate cleansing experience featuring coffee beans, crackers, and chocolate-covered cherries, allowing guests to fully appreciate each tasting throughout the evening.
Recognition Includes:
• Palate station signage
• Event program recognition
• Social media recognition
• Sponsor acknowledgment during the event
Limited to 1 sponsorship.
Sponsor the Colonial Tavern Photo Booth, one of the evening's most popular guest experiences.
Guests will have the opportunity to capture memories from the celebration while interacting with a themed America 250 backdrop.
Recognition Includes:
• Photo booth signage
• Event program recognition
• Social media recognition
• Sponsor acknowledgment during the event
Limited to 1 sponsorship.
Help transform the venue through colonial-inspired décor, historical displays, and immersive America 250 themed experiences.
Recognition Includes:
• Display area signage
• Event program recognition
• Social media spotlight
• Sponsor acknowledgment during the event
Limited to 2 sponsorships.
Help provide guest gift bags filled with commemorative materials, sponsor offers, educational resources, and event keepsakes.
Recognition Includes:
• Gift bag sponsor signage
• Event program recognition
• Social media spotlight
• Opportunity to include promotional materials in guest gift bags
Limited to 2 sponsorships.
In colonial America, printers helped spread news, announcements, and opportunities throughout the community. Continue that tradition by placing your business information, promotional offer, coupon, sample, or small giveaway directly into the hands of event attendees.
Recognition Includes:
• Distribution of your materials in guest gift bags
• Event program listing
• Opportunity to connect directly with attendees
Limited to 10 contributors.
Support volunteer hospitality and behind-the-scenes event operations that help make the evening possible.
Recognition Includes:
• Hospitality area signage
• Event program recognition
• Social media recognition
Limited to 2 sponsorships.
Have your logo featured on the Official Event Sponsor Shirt commemorating America's 250th Anniversary.
Recognition Includes:
• Small logo placement on sponsor shirt
• Event program recognition
• Social media thank-you
Limited to 4 sponsors.
Receive enhanced logo placement on the Official Event Sponsor Shirt and be recognized as a featured apparel sponsor of the event.
Recognition Includes:
• Featured logo placement on sponsor shirt
• Event program recognition
• Social media spotlight
• Sponsor acknowledgment during the event
Limited to 2 sponsors.
Receive premier placement on the Official Event Sponsor Shirt and be recognized as the lead apparel sponsor of the event.
Recognition Includes:
• Largest logo placement on sponsor shirt
• Event program recognition
• Featured social media spotlight
• Sponsor acknowledgment during the event
• Priority placement above all other shirt sponsors
Limited to 1 sponsor.
Help provide event signage, table tents, educational displays, and informational materials used throughout the evening.
Just as town criers shared important news throughout colonial communities, your sponsorship helps communicate information and guide guests throughout the celebration.
Recognition Includes:
• Recognition on printed event materials
• Event program recognition
• Social media recognition
• Sponsor acknowledgment during the event
Limited to 1 sponsor.
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