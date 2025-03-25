Sponsorship Opportunities for the 3rd Annual Charlie Classic Golf Tournament

Olde Scotland Links 695 Pine St

Bridgewater, MA 02324

Tournament Sponsor item
Tournament Sponsor
$10,000

Recognized as main sponsor of the event.
Includes 4 golfers, breakfast, lunch and dinner, all games and raffle tickets.
Company listed on all event signage (entrance, registration, bar and banquet room).
Sponsor Call Out/Thank You at dinner.
Award presentation/speaking opportunity.
Individual mention on social and website.
Printed and digital signage at reception.

Platinum Sponsor item
Platinum Sponsor
$5,000

Platinum Sponsor Includes 4 golfers, breakfast, lunch and dinner, all games and raffle tickets.
Sponsor signage includes signs at entrance, and banquet room.
Raffle item donated in their name.
Individual mention on social and website.
Printed and digital signage at reception.

Gold Sponsor item
Gold Sponsor
$4,000

Includes 4 golfers, breakfast, lunch and dinner, all games and raffle tickets.
Sponsor signage includes signs at entrance, and banquet room.
Raffle item donated in their name.
Individual mention on social and website.
Printed and digital signage at reception.

Silver Sponsor item
Silver Sponsor
$3,000

Includes 4 golfers, breakfast, lunch and dinner, all games and raffle tickets.
Signage at event.
Individual mention on social and website.
Printed and digital signage at reception.

T-Shirt Sponsor item
T-Shirt Sponsor
$1,250

T-shirts are given to all golf participants and volunteers.
Your Logo on sleeves of all T-shirts.
Individual mention on social media and website.
Printed and digital signage at reception.

Golf Cart Sponsor item
Golf Cart Sponsor
$1,000

Large logo sponsorship decal on all 72 golf carts.
Individual mention on social media and website.
Printed and digital signage at reception.

Bar/Beverage Sponsor item
Bar/Beverage Sponsor
$1,000

Large logo sponsorship decal on the Beverage Station between the 3rd/8th tees and on beverage carts.
Individual mention on social media and website.
Printed and digital signage at reception.

Putting Contest Sponsor item
Putting Contest Sponsor
$500

Tent/Table on Putting Green (optional)
Premium, custom-designed signage.
Individual mention on social and brand recognition on website.
Printed and digital signage at reception.

Golf Hole Sponsor item
Golf Hole Sponsor
$500

Premium, custom-designed signage.
Individual mention on social and brand recognition on website.
Printed and digital signage at reception.

Closest to the Pin Sponsor item
Closest to the Pin Sponsor
$500

Premium, custom-designed signage.
Individual mention on social and brand recognition on website.
Printed and digital signage at reception.

Longest Drive Sponsor item
Longest Drive Sponsor
$500

Premium, custom-designed signage.
Individual mention on social and brand recognition on website.
Printed and digital signage at reception.

