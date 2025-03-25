Sponsorship Opportunities for the 3rd Annual Charlie Classic Golf Tournament

Bridgewater, MA 02324
Recognized as main sponsor of the event.
Includes 4 golfers, breakfast, lunch and dinner, all games and raffle tickets.
Company listed on all event signage (entrance, registration, bar and banquet room).
Sponsor Call Out/Thank You at dinner.
Award presentation/speaking opportunity.
Individual mention on social and website.
Printed and digital signage at reception.
Sponsor signage includes signs at entrance, and banquet room.
Raffle item donated in their name.
Individual mention on social and website.
Printed and digital signage at reception.
Includes 4 golfers, breakfast, lunch and dinner, all games and raffle tickets.
Sponsor signage includes signs at entrance, and banquet room.
Raffle item donated in their name.
Individual mention on social and website.
Printed and digital signage at reception.
Includes 4 golfers, breakfast, lunch and dinner, all games and raffle tickets.
Signage at event.
Individual mention on social and website.
Printed and digital signage at reception.
T-shirts are given to all golf participants and volunteers.
Your Logo on sleeves of all T-shirts.
Individual mention on social media and website.
Printed and digital signage at reception.
Large logo sponsorship decal on all 72 golf carts.
Individual mention on social media and website.
Printed and digital signage at reception.
Large logo sponsorship decal on the Beverage Station between the 3rd/8th tees and on beverage carts.
Individual mention on social media and website.
Printed and digital signage at reception.
Tent/Table on Putting Green (optional)
Premium, custom-designed signage.
Individual mention on social and brand recognition on website.
Printed and digital signage at reception.
Premium, custom-designed signage.
Individual mention on social and brand recognition on website.
Printed and digital signage at reception.
Premium, custom-designed signage.
Individual mention on social and brand recognition on website.
Printed and digital signage at reception.
Premium, custom-designed signage.
Individual mention on social and brand recognition on website.
Printed and digital signage at reception.
