Sponsorship Opportunities: Mean Girls Jr. — CCP Youth Company

About this shop
The ultimate spotlight! A high-impact, full-page color advertisement in our show program. (Note: This is an advertisement only and does not include performance tickets.)
A perfect mid-sized option for local businesses or a large family tribute to a cast member. (Note: Advertisement only, no tickets included.
A Quarter-Page space with a photo and personalized text.
Send a 240-character shout-out to a cast or crew member! These "Mean Girls" themed messages will be featured in our special "Community Shout-Out" section. (Example: "You're like, really pretty! Break a leg, Sarah! Love, Mom")
(Max 50 characters) – A quick, punchy cheer for the program. "Four for you, Glen Coco! You go, Glen Coco!"
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!