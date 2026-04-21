Charm City Players Inc

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Charm City Players Inc

About this shop

Sponsorship Opportunities: Mean Girls Jr. — CCP Youth Company

Full Page Program Ad
$250

The ultimate spotlight! A high-impact, full-page color advertisement in our show program. (Note: This is an advertisement only and does not include performance tickets.)

Half Page Program Ad
$150

A perfect mid-sized option for local businesses or a large family tribute to a cast member. (Note: Advertisement only, no tickets included.

"The Plastics" Happy Ad
$75

A Quarter-Page space with a photo and personalized text.

"Grool" Shout-out (Text Only)
$20

Send a 240-character shout-out to a cast or crew member! These "Mean Girls" themed messages will be featured in our special "Community Shout-Out" section. (Example: "You're like, really pretty! Break a leg, Sarah! Love, Mom")

"You Go, Glen Coco!" Shout-Out (Text Only)
$10

(Max 50 characters) – A quick, punchy cheer for the program. "Four for you, Glen Coco! You go, Glen Coco!"

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