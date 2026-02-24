Roots Recovery Communities

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Roots Recovery Communities

About this event

Partner With Us: Sponsorship Opportunities for the Roots Recovery Healing Retreat

Chickasaw State Park Lodge Henderson TN

Seed Sponsorship
$250

Your Impact Covers: Retreat supplies and healing materials

(workbooks, craft activities, therapeutic resources) for women with limited income.

Recognition Includes: Name listed on website sponsor page,

Social media thank-you post & Quarterly impact email

Bloom Sponsorship
$500

Your Impact Covers: $95 scholarship sponsorships to ensure (5) women

with limited income can attend, including all supplies

Recognition Includes: Logo on website & feature on social media spotlight.

Recognition at one Roots event. Quarterly impact update.

Tree of Life Sponsorship
$1,000

Your Impact Covers: Entire Lodge Rental 2 nights at Chickasaw State Park (Accommodates 36 women) Meals and nourishment

throughout the weekend.

Recognition Includes: Logo on website &

invitation to private house tour. Featured mention in

annual report. Recognition at 6 Roots events. Feature in Roots Newsletter.

Individual Scholarship Sponsor
$95

Your Impact Covers:

  • Full 3-day retreat registration
  • Weekend meals
  • Retreat materials & healing supplies
  • Access to trauma-informed workshops

Recognition Includes:

  • Name listed on website sponsor page
  • Quarterly impact email update
Meal Sponsorship
Pay what you can

Sponsor a Meal – $150 for full Meal

$40 feeds a woman for the weekend
Every woman deserves a place at the table. We don’t turn women away—as long as we can feed them. Your support helps make sure no one is left out.

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