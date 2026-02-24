Partner With Us: Sponsorship Opportunities for the Roots Recovery Healing Retreat

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About this event
Your Impact Covers: Retreat supplies and healing materials
(workbooks, craft activities, therapeutic resources) for women with limited income.
Recognition Includes: Name listed on website sponsor page,
Social media thank-you post & Quarterly impact email
Your Impact Covers: $95 scholarship sponsorships to ensure (5) women
with limited income can attend, including all supplies
Recognition Includes: Logo on website & feature on social media spotlight.
Recognition at one Roots event. Quarterly impact update.
Your Impact Covers: Entire Lodge Rental 2 nights at Chickasaw State Park (Accommodates 36 women) Meals and nourishment
throughout the weekend.
Recognition Includes: Logo on website &
invitation to private house tour. Featured mention in
annual report. Recognition at 6 Roots events. Feature in Roots Newsletter.
Your Impact Covers:
Recognition Includes:
Sponsor a Meal – $150 for full Meal
$40 feeds a woman for the weekend
Every woman deserves a place at the table. We don’t turn women away—as long as we can feed them. Your support helps make sure no one is left out.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!