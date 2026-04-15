Wellness Trinidad

Hosted by

Wellness Trinidad

About this event

Sponsorship OPPORTUNITIES: Trinidad Wellness Festival on May 29-31, 2026

204 W Main St

Trinidad, CO 81082, USA

5 K Title Sponsor
$1,500
  • 🏆 5K Title Sponsor ($1,500 - Exclusive): Own the Saturday morning anchor event! Includes your logo on the sleeve of 300 shirts and a full-page directory ad.
🌟 Community Session Sponsor ($300
$300

🌟 Community Session Sponsor ($300): Be the hero! Your sponsorship pays a practitioner/speaker for their time, allowing us to offer their workshop or class FREE to the public. Includes a featured mention in the Directory schedule and your business/organization name listed as the event sponsor. You are welcome to provide swag or any marketing collateral related to your business/organization.

🚐 Trolley Stop Anchor
$1,200

🚐 Trolley Stop Anchor ($1200 - Limit 1): Your logo featured exclusively on the "Anchor Side" of every metal Trolley Stop sign city-wide. And the ability to theme / name the Trolley experience (needs to be Wellness oriented))

🎨 Festival HQ Sponsor ($1200 - Exclusive)
$1,200

🎨 Festival HQ Sponsor ($1200 - Exclusive): Solo logo placement on the massive Headquarters Banner at the Space to Create Hub and the addition of your business name to this area, Festival Headquarters sponsored by {Your Business Name} This is the headquarters, so will gain high exposure. Option to offer swag, marketing collateral to participants in this space if desired.

💧 Festival-Branded BPA Free Bottle Sponsor (Exclusive)
$500

💧 Festival-Branded BPA Free Bottle Sponsor ($500 - Exclusive): Your logo on 150 festival-branded, BPA-free reusable bottles.

🛍️ Exclusive Tote Sponsor ($600 - Exclusive)
$600

🛍️ Exclusive Tote Sponsor ($600 - Exclusive): Your logo on 150 custom festival tote bags.

🚩 Entrance Banner Partner (limited to 2)
$600

🚩 Entrance Banner Partner ($600 - Limit 2): Welcome every visitor with your logo on our mesh entrance banner. And, your logo on the back of Festival t-shirts.

🚩 Entrance Banner Partner ($600 - Limit 4)
$600

🚩 Entrance Banner Partner ($600 - Limit 4): Welcome every visitor with your logo on our three mesh entrance banners. And, your logo on the back of Festival t-shirts.

5K Community Co-Sponsor ($400)
$400

🏃 5K Community Co-Sponsor ($400): Listed as Sponsor for the Riverwalk 5K and your logo on the back of 300 shirts. And included on all promotional materials regarding the 5K Must have 4 commitments before secured. Only available if no Title Sponsor.

👕 Volunteer Gear and Energy Sponsor ($850 -- only 2)
$850

👕 Volunteer Gear and Energy Sponsor ($850 -- only 2 available): Underwrite the team! Your logo on the back of 40 Volunteer Shirts that are being worn by the FACE of the Festival, directing visitors and offering a helping hand as needed. You'll also provide one meal as well as water available during the Festival as a thanks to the amazing Volunteers for their huge impact on our community. If you are a Restaurant and would like to discuss an In-Kind option, please contact me at [email protected].

🏁 Water Stop Host ($550)
$550

🏁 Water Stop Host ($550): Staff, theme and brand the official hydration station for the 5K. Logo on back of Festival t-shirt.

🏆 Ultimate Wellness Prize Partner (Limit 3) PLEDGE
Free

🏆 Ultimate Wellness Prize Partner (Limit 3): Become a festival legend by providing a high-value prize (minimum $750 retail value) for our top Seeker XP winners. Whether it’s a luxury wellness package, high-end equipment, or an exclusive local experience, your business name and prize will be featured across our official Directory and all festival marketing channels.

  • The "Grand Prize" Challenge: The partner who offers the highest-value prize will receive the exclusive "Grand Prize Designation," earning the top-tier spotlight in our radio, print, and digital advertising due to limited media space.
  • Dual Visibility: If you are a local business, your location becomes a "Prize Destination" for foot traffic; if you are out-of-area, we will showcase your prize and brand at the Space to Create Festival HQ. * Includes your logo on the official Festival T-shirt.
  • I will contact you via email (from [email protected]) once this order is received to get details on your prize.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!