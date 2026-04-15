Sponsorship OPPORTUNITIES: Trinidad Wellness Festival on May 29-31, 2026

About this event
🌟 Community Session Sponsor ($300): Be the hero! Your sponsorship pays a practitioner/speaker for their time, allowing us to offer their workshop or class FREE to the public. Includes a featured mention in the Directory schedule and your business/organization name listed as the event sponsor. You are welcome to provide swag or any marketing collateral related to your business/organization.
🚐 Trolley Stop Anchor ($1200 - Limit 1): Your logo featured exclusively on the "Anchor Side" of every metal Trolley Stop sign city-wide. And the ability to theme / name the Trolley experience (needs to be Wellness oriented))
🎨 Festival HQ Sponsor ($1200 - Exclusive): Solo logo placement on the massive Headquarters Banner at the Space to Create Hub and the addition of your business name to this area, Festival Headquarters sponsored by {Your Business Name} This is the headquarters, so will gain high exposure. Option to offer swag, marketing collateral to participants in this space if desired.
💧 Festival-Branded BPA Free Bottle Sponsor ($500 - Exclusive): Your logo on 150 festival-branded, BPA-free reusable bottles.
🛍️ Exclusive Tote Sponsor ($600 - Exclusive): Your logo on 150 custom festival tote bags.
🚩 Entrance Banner Partner ($600 - Limit 2): Welcome every visitor with your logo on our mesh entrance banner. And, your logo on the back of Festival t-shirts.
🚩 Entrance Banner Partner ($600 - Limit 4): Welcome every visitor with your logo on our three mesh entrance banners. And, your logo on the back of Festival t-shirts.
🏃 5K Community Co-Sponsor ($400): Listed as Sponsor for the Riverwalk 5K and your logo on the back of 300 shirts. And included on all promotional materials regarding the 5K Must have 4 commitments before secured. Only available if no Title Sponsor.
👕 Volunteer Gear and Energy Sponsor ($850 -- only 2 available): Underwrite the team! Your logo on the back of 40 Volunteer Shirts that are being worn by the FACE of the Festival, directing visitors and offering a helping hand as needed. You'll also provide one meal as well as water available during the Festival as a thanks to the amazing Volunteers for their huge impact on our community. If you are a Restaurant and would like to discuss an In-Kind option, please contact me at [email protected].
🏁 Water Stop Host ($550): Staff, theme and brand the official hydration station for the 5K. Logo on back of Festival t-shirt.
🏆 Ultimate Wellness Prize Partner (Limit 3): Become a festival legend by providing a high-value prize (minimum $750 retail value) for our top Seeker XP winners. Whether it’s a luxury wellness package, high-end equipment, or an exclusive local experience, your business name and prize will be featured across our official Directory and all festival marketing channels.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!