Sponsorship OPPORTUNITIES: Trinidad Wellness Festival on May 29-31, 2026

👕 Volunteer Gear and Energy Sponsor ($850 -- only 2 available): Underwrite the team! Your logo on the back of 40 Volunteer Shirts that are being worn by the FACE of the Festival, directing visitors and offering a helping hand as needed. You'll also provide one meal as well as water available during the Festival as a thanks to the amazing Volunteers for their huge impact on our community. If you are a Restaurant and would like to discuss an In-Kind option, please contact me at [email protected].