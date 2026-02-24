PASTELLI POP-UP CHALK ART PROGRAM SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES

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About this event
Name recognition of your contribution within select TVC marketing acknowledgements
Name recognition as a contributor in promotional materials - print and other media
Name displayed in front of the artists’ chalk square*
Name displayed on signage at event near artists’ chalk square*
Follow-up storytelling acknowledgement in the TVC Newsletter
Homepage logo placement on TVC’s website
Social media visibility
* Option to have a table during the event as available
Name recognition as a contributor in promotional materials - print and other media
Name displayed on signage at event near artists’ chalk square*
Name displayed in front of the artists’ chalk square*
Logo placement on TVC’s website on Pastelli Pop Up page
Social media mention
Name displayed on signage at event near artists’ chalk square*
Logo placement on TVC’s website on Pastelli Pop Up page
Social media mention
Logo placement on TVC’s website on Pastelli Pop Up page
Social media mention
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