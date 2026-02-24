Tualatin Valley Creates

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Tualatin Valley Creates

About this event

PASTELLI POP-UP CHALK ART PROGRAM SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES

PASTELLI POP-UP SPONSOR
$1,000

Name recognition of your contribution within select TVC marketing acknowledgements

Name recognition as a contributor in promotional materials - print and other media

Name displayed in front of the  artists’ chalk square*

Name displayed on signage at event near artists’ chalk square*

Follow-up storytelling acknowledgement in the TVC Newsletter

Homepage logo placement on TVC’s website

Social media visibility

* Option to have a table during the event as available 


ARTIST SPONSOR
$500

Name recognition as a contributor in promotional materials - print and other media

Name displayed on signage at event near artists’ chalk square*

Name displayed in front of  the  artists’ chalk square*

Logo placement on TVC’s website on Pastelli Pop Up page

Social media mention


Chalk Art Supplies
$250

Name displayed on signage at event near artists’ chalk square*

Logo placement on TVC’s website on Pastelli Pop Up page

Social media mention

Artists T Shirts
$200

Logo placement on TVC’s website on Pastelli Pop Up page

Social media mention

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