Pilipino-American Sports Association of Maryland (PASAMA)

Hosted by

Pilipino-American Sports Association of Maryland (PASAMA)

About this event

Sponsorship Opportunity for PASAMA 2ND ANNIVERSARY DINNER AND DANCE BALL

Oak Crest

Crestview Station Bldg, Ericsson Hall, 8820 Walther Blvd, Parkville, MD 21234, USA

Platinum Sponsor
$1,000

Platinum Sponsor – Larger Prominent logo on Step and Repeat Banner, 6 PASAMA Dinner and Dance Ball tickets, 1-Full Page Ad on the Souvenir Booklet back page. Kindly send your logo for Step Up Banner and Souvenir ads by Feb. 7, 2026 to [email protected]

Gold Sponsor
$500

Gold Sponsor – Prominent logo placement Step and Repeat Banner, 3 PASAMA Dinner and Dance Ball tickets, 1-Full Page Ad on the Souvenir Booklet. Kindly send your logo for Step Up Banner and Souvenir ads by Feb. 7, 2026 to [email protected]

Silver Sponsor
$300

Silver Sponsor – 2 PASAMA Dinner and Dance Ball tickets, 1-Full Page Ad on the Souvenir Booklet. Kindly send your logo for Souvenir ads by Feb. 7, 2026 to [email protected]

Bronze Sponsor
$150

Bronze Sponsor – 1-Full Page Ad on the Souvenir Booklet for profit/business/family/Non-profit organization. Kindly send your logo for Souvenir ads by Feb. 7, 2026 to [email protected]

Souvenir Booklet Ads Half Page
$85

Souvenir Booklet Half Page Ads. Kindly send your logo for Souvenir ads by Feb. 7, 2026 to [email protected]

Souvenir Booklet Ads Quarter Page
$50

Souvenir Booklet Quarter Page Ads. Kindly send your logo for Souvenir ads by Feb. 7, 2026 to [email protected]

Add a donation for Pilipino-American Sports Association of Maryland (PASAMA)

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!