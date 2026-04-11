SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITY - MENTAL HEALTH - SUPER 7 SYMPOSIUM SERIES™- MAY 21, 2026

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About this event
Rosedale, NY 11422, USA
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Presenting Partner – $10,000+
“Your Brand. Our Community. One Unforgettable Symposium Series.”
Overview
Presenting Partner — $10,000
As the Presenting Partner, your company/organization will receive the highest level of visibility and recognition throughout the MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS SUPER 7 Symposium Series™, ensuring that your brand is front and center in all marketing, outreach, and event activities.
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As a Diamond Sponsor, your organization will be positioned as a leading strategic partner of the SUPER 7 SYMPOSIUM SERIES™ – Mental Health Symposium, demonstrating a deep commitment to mental health advocacy, community wellness, and impactful engagement.
This tier is designed for organizations seeking high visibility, direct audience engagement, and elevated brand authority.
When completing your sponsorship registration, you will see an optional dropdown from Zeffy.
You may choose to support the platform by selecting a contribution amount, or select “$0” — this option is completely optional.
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As a Platinum Sponsor, your company/organization will receive premium visibility and engagement opportunities during the MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS- Super 7 Symposium Series™, ensuring your brand is positioned as a leading supporter of health, wellness, and community empowerment.
When completing your sponsorship registration, you will see an optional dropdown from Zeffy.
You may choose to support the platform by selecting a contribution amount, or select “$0” — this option is completely optional.
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As a Gold Sponsor, your company will be recognized as a major supporter of the Super 7 Symposium Series™, receiving strong brand visibility, on-site engagement, and promotional opportunities.
When completing your sponsorship registration, you will see an optional dropdown from Zeffy.
You may choose to support the platform by selecting a contribution amount, or select “$0” — this option is completely optional.
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As a Silver Sponsor, your organization will gain visibility and access to the Super 7 Symposium Series™ audience while demonstrating your commitment to health and community service.
When completing your sponsorship registration, you will see an optional dropdown from Zeffy.
You may choose to support the platform by selecting a contribution amount, or select “$0” — this option is completely optional.
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The Bronze Sponsor level is designed for local businesses, organizations, and individuals who want to show meaningful support for the Super 7 Symposium Series™ while engaging directly with the community.
When completing your sponsorship registration, you will see an optional dropdown from Zeffy.
You may choose to support the platform by selecting a contribution amount, or select “$0” — this option is completely optional.
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The Community Sponsor level is designed for local businesses, organizations, and individuals who want to show meaningful support for the Super 7 Symposium Series™ while engaging directly with the community.
When completing your sponsorship registration, you will see an optional dropdown from Zeffy.
You may choose to support the platform by selecting a contribution amount, or select “$0” — this option is completely optional.
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Display booth at event Half-page announcement in program Logo on Programs and event materials 5 passes for the event Expert on Call Table (optional)
When completing your sponsorship registration, you will see an optional dropdown from Zeffy.
You may choose to support the platform by selecting a contribution amount, or select “$0” — this option is completely optional.
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Acknowledgement in program Logo on Program and Symposium materials 2 passes for the event Expert on Call table (optional)
When completing your sponsorship registration, you will see an optional dropdown from Zeffy.
You may choose to support the platform by selecting a contribution amount, or select “$0” — this option is completely optional.
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(Tuna, Chicken, Turkey, Roast beef, or Veggie Wraps and or Sandwiches for at least 300 participants, Healthy snacks giveaways, Fruit & Granola bars, Water, Juice, etc.) Co-sponsor benefits + table placards with sponsor’s info (for ex: stats, infographics, contact info, etc.) TV plasma at the venue with sponsor’s video or slideshow (limited to the place of catering)
When completing your sponsorship registration, you will see an optional dropdown from Zeffy.
You may choose to support the platform by selecting a contribution amount, or select “$0” — this option is completely optional.
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(Print costs of the event program, banners, posters, welcome package, team t-shirts, etc.) Supporter benefits: + sponsor-branded welcome package
When completing your sponsorship registration, you will see an optional dropdown from Zeffy.
You may choose to support the platform by selecting a contribution amount, or select “$0” — this option is completely optional.
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(Audio-visual services and media production, such as video recordings, webcasting, photography, TED lighting, live poll services, technicians at the venue, etc.) Supporter benefits: + logo on post-event video-materials.
When completing your sponsorship registration, you will see an optional dropdown from Zeffy.
You may choose to support the platform by selecting a contribution amount, or select “$0” — this option is completely optional..
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(Event T-shirts, Tote Bags, sponsored branded Hand Sanitizer, Pens, Notepads, Reusable shopping bags.
When completing your sponsorship registration, you will see an optional dropdown from Zeffy.
You may choose to support the platform by selecting a contribution amount, or select “$0” — this option is completely optional.
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“Official Entertainment Sponsor” - Deadline April 30, 2026
Includes:
• Logo on stage banners and printed event schedule
• Mentions by the MC before and during performances
• Branding on DJ booth and the entertainment zone
• Helps fund performers, DJs, sound tech, and stage staff.
When completing your sponsorship registration, you will see an optional dropdown from Zeffy.
You may choose to support the platform by selecting a contribution amount, or select “$0” — this option is completely optional.
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Supports: Print, digital and press materials
Includes:
• Logo on all flyers, social media campaigns, promo posters
• Mention in official press releases and community announcements
• Covers graphics design, printing, marketing distribution.
When completing your sponsorship registration, you will see an optional dropdown from Zeffy.
You may choose to support the platform by selecting a contribution amount, or select “$0” — this option is completely optional.
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Support free screenings, health booths, & workshops
Includes:
• Branding on health tables and check-in tables
• Mention in community health promotions
• Recognition in wellness-focused press outreach.
When completing your sponsorship registration, you will see an optional dropdown from Zeffy.
You may choose to support the platform by selecting a contribution amount, or select “$0” — this option is completely optional.
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Put your brand in every hand
Includes:
• Your Logo on 300 branded tote bags
• Opportunity to insert giveaways or promo items
• Branding on swag station signage
When completing your sponsorship registration, you will see an optional dropdown from Zeffy.
You may choose to support the platform by selecting a contribution amount, or select “$0” — this option is completely optional.
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Fuel the logistics that make the event run smoothly
Includes:
• Logo on volunteer shirts and staff lanyards
• Recognition in “Thank You” signage
• Covers, tables, chairs, tents, clean-up crew, water station, etc.
When completing your sponsorship registration, you will see an optional dropdown from Zeffy.
You may choose to support the platform by selecting a contribution amount, or select “$0” — this option is completely optional.
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Support a great cause and get visibility
Includes:
• Logo on shared sponsor banner
• Social Media Shout-out
• 6ft Table and 2 Seats
When completing your sponsorship registration, you will see an optional dropdown from Zeffy.
You may choose to support the platform by selecting a contribution amount, or select “$0” — this option is completely optional.
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– Value $500+ Donate goods, food, or services
Examples: water, snacks, signage printing, equipment, etc.
Includes:
• Logo/name on shared banner or item signage
• Social media and verbal recognition.
When completing your sponsorship registration, you will see an optional dropdown from Zeffy.
You may choose to support the platform by selecting a contribution amount, or select “$0” — this option is completely optional.
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(Photo booth, raffles, contests) - Deadline April 30, 2026
When completing your sponsorship registration, you will see an optional dropdown from Zeffy.
You may choose to support the platform by selecting a contribution amount, or select “$0” — this option is completely optional..
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(Cups, coffee, cold drinks, with your brand) - Deadline April 30, 2026
When completing your sponsorship registration, you will see an optional dropdown from Zeffy.
You may choose to support the platform by selecting a contribution amount, or select “$0” — this option is completely optional..
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(Branded wellness packets, brochures, takeaways) - Deadline April 30, 2026
When completing your sponsorship registration, you will see an optional dropdown from Zeffy.
You may choose to support the platform by selecting a contribution amount, or select “$0” — this option is completely optional.
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Other
When completing your sponsorship registration, you will see an optional dropdown from Zeffy.
You may choose to support the platform by selecting a contribution amount, or select “$0” — this option is completely optional.
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Any Amount
When completing your sponsorship registration, you will see an optional dropdown from Zeffy.
You may choose to support the platform by selecting a contribution amount, or select “$0” — this option is completely optional.
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