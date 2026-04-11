Rosedale Lions Club Foundation Inc.

Hosted by

Rosedale Lions Club Foundation Inc.

About this event

SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITY - MENTAL HEALTH - SUPER 7 SYMPOSIUM SERIES™- MAY 21, 2026

24711 Francis Lewis Blvd

Rosedale, NY 11422, USA

🌐 Presenting Sponsor – $10,000+ - Deadline April 30, 2026
$10,000

1 left!

Presenting Partner – $10,000+
“Your Brand. Our Community. One Unforgettable Symposium Series.”

Overview
Presenting Partner — $10,000

As the Presenting Partner, your company/organization will receive the highest level of visibility and recognition throughout the MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS SUPER 7 Symposium Series™, ensuring that your brand is front and center in all marketing, outreach, and event activities.

Benefits & Recognition

  • Exclusive Naming Rights
    Your company will be recognized as the sole Presenting Partner, with the series branded as:
    “Super 7 Symposium Series™ presented by [Your Company].”
    This naming will appear on all event communications, including flyers, press releases, social media, programs, certificates, and verbal announcements.
  • Prominent Brand Visibility
    • Logo placement at the top level of all printed and digital marketing materials (flyers, social media graphics, email blasts, event signage, press kits).
    • Banner display rights at the event venue for maximum visibility.
    • Recognition in all media and press coverage related to the series.
  • Executive Speaking Opportunities
    • The opportunity for your company representative to deliver opening remarks at each future symposium, highlighting your commitment to community health and wellness.
    • Acknowledgment from the Master of Ceremonies at the beginning and end of every session.
  • Advertising & Outreach
    • A full-page ad in all digital and printed program materials for the series.
    • Inclusion in email newsletters and community partner outreach, reaching a diverse and engaged audience.
  • On-Site Engagement
    • Complimentary Tabling Booth at all future symposiums, offering direct access to participants and the opportunity to distribute promotional materials, products, and resources.
    • Priority choice of table placement at each symposium.
  • Special Recognition
    • Your logo printed on certificates of completion awarded to participants who complete the entire series.
    • A VIP Recognition Plaque, formally presented by the Rosedale Lions Club Foundation during the closing symposium, in appreciation of your leadership and partnership.
    • Inclusion in a dedicated social media spotlight campaign highlighting your organization’s role in supporting community wellness.

      🔗 Let’s Build Community Together

      Be the face of impact. Your leadership will power a day of wellness, joy, and empowerment for hundreds of families in Southeast Queens.

    • When completing your sponsorship registration, you will see an optional dropdown from Zeffy.
      You may choose to support the platform by selecting a contribution amount, or select “$0” — this option is completely optional.
💎 Diamond Sponsor — $7,500 - Deadline April 30, 2026
$1

1 left!

💎 Diamond Sponsor — $7,500

(Premier Tier – Limited Availability)

As a Diamond Sponsor, your organization will be positioned as a leading strategic partner of the SUPER 7 SYMPOSIUM SERIES™ – Mental Health Symposium, demonstrating a deep commitment to mental health advocacy, community wellness, and impactful engagement.

This tier is designed for organizations seeking high visibility, direct audience engagement, and elevated brand authority.

🌟 Benefits & Recognition

🔹 Premier Brand Placement

  • Prominent logo placement on all digital and printed materials, including:
    • Event flyers
    • Social media graphics
    • Step & repeat / photo backdrop
    • Event signage and presentation slides
  • Logo featured on the Rosedale Lions Club Foundation Inc. website as a Premier Sponsor
  • Inclusion in press releases, media outreach, and community announcements

🎤 Executive Visibility & Speaking Opportunity

  • Opportunity to introduce a keynote speaker or panel session
  • Formal on-stage acknowledgment by the Master of Ceremonies
  • Priority recognition during opening and closing remarks

📣 Advertising & Brand Exposure

  • Half-page advertisement in printed and digital program booklet
  • Featured mention in:
    • Email marketing campaigns
    • Community outreach announcements
  • Logo inclusion in pre-event and post-event recap communications

🏢 On-Site Engagement (High-Visibility Placement)

  • Complimentary Premium Vendor Table
  • Priority placement immediately after Presenting Sponsor
  • Opportunity to:
    • Distribute branded materials
    • Showcase services
    • Capture leads and build community relationships

📲 Digital & Social Media Recognition

  • Dedicated Sponsor Spotlight Feature across all Rosedale Lions platforms
  • Custom social media post highlighting your organization’s commitment to mental health
  • Logo and short sponsor profile on the official event webpage

🎟 VIP Experience

  • 8 Complimentary VIP Tickets
  • Reserved seating for your guests and representatives

🏆 Special Acknowledgment

  • Recognition in:
    • “Thank You to Our Sponsors” presentation slides
    • Event program and signage
  • Verbal acknowledgment throughout the event as a Premier Supporting Sponsor

When completing your sponsorship registration, you will see an optional dropdown from Zeffy.
You may choose to support the platform by selecting a contribution amount, or select “$0” — this option is completely optional.

🌟 Platinum Sponsor – $5, 000 - Deadline April 30, 2026
$5,000

1 left!

Platinum Sponsor — $5,000

As a Platinum Sponsor, your company/organization will receive premium visibility and engagement opportunities during the MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS- Super 7 Symposium Series™, ensuring your brand is positioned as a leading supporter of health, wellness, and community empowerment.

Benefits & Recognition

  • Premium Brand Placement
    • Prominent logo placement on all digital and printed flyers, social media graphics, event signage, and press materials.
    • Logo featured on the Rosedale Lions Club website and digital promotions as a top-level sponsor.
    • Recognition in press releases and media coverage of the symposiums.
  • Advertising Opportunities
    • A half-page advertisement in all printed and digital program booklets for the series, giving your brand space to showcase products, services, or community commitments.
    • Mention in community outreach emails and announcements.
  • Executive Speaking Engagements
    • A speaking opportunity at 2 future symposiums of your choice, allowing your representative to share your company’s mission, programs, or commitment to health and wellness.
    • Formal acknowledgment from the Master of Ceremonies at each symposium you sponsor.
  • On-Site Engagement
    • Complimentary Tabling Booth at 5 future symposiums, giving your organization the chance to engage face-to-face with attendees, share resources, and build connections.
    • Priority placement after Presenting Partner tables.
  • Digital & Social Media Recognition
    • Featured in a dedicated sponsor spotlight post across Rosedale Lions’ social media platforms.
    • Recognition on the official website with a short sponsor profile and logo placement.
  • Special Acknowledgment
    • Recognition during opening and closing remarks at sponsored symposiums.
    • Inclusion in “thank you to our sponsors” slides and event materials.


When completing your sponsorship registration, you will see an optional dropdown from Zeffy.
You may choose to support the platform by selecting a contribution amount, or select “$0” — this option is completely optional.

Gold Sponsorship Tier – $3,500+ - Deadline April 30, 2026
$3,500

1 left!

Gold Sponsor — $3,500

As a Gold Sponsor, your company will be recognized as a major supporter of the Super 7 Symposium Series™, receiving strong brand visibility, on-site engagement, and promotional opportunities.

Benefits & Recognition

  • Logo Placement & Visibility
    • Logo featured on all symposium flyers, digital promotions, social media graphics, and event signage.
    • Recognition in press releases and official event communications.
  • Advertising Opportunities
    • A quarter-page advertisement in all printed and digital program booklets.
    • Mention in email blasts and digital outreach campaigns.
  • On-Site Engagement
    • Complimentary Tabling Booth at 3 symposiums, offering the opportunity to connect directly with community members, distribute promotional materials, and showcase your services.
    • Recognition by the Master of Ceremonies at each sponsored session.
  • Digital & Social Media Recognition
    • Highlighted in a sponsor appreciation post on Rosedale Lions’ social media platforms.
    • Logo included on the sponsor section of the Rosedale Lions website

When completing your sponsorship registration, you will see an optional dropdown from Zeffy.
You may choose to support the platform by selecting a contribution amount, or select “$0” — this option is completely optional.

Silver Sponsorship Tier – $2,000+ - Deadline April 30, 2026
$2,000

1 left!

Silver Sponsor — $2,000

As a Silver Sponsor, your organization will gain visibility and access to the Super 7 Symposium Series™ audience while demonstrating your commitment to health and community service.

Benefits & Recognition

  • Logo Placement
    • Logo featured on digital flyers, website, and community outreach materials.
    • Listed in the sponsor acknowledgment slide shown at each symposium.
  • Advertising Opportunities
    • A business card–sized ad in all printed and digital program booklets.
  • On-Site Engagement
    • Complimentary Tabling Booth at 2 symposiums, allowing your organization to directly interact with participants and share resources.
    • Recognition by the Master of Ceremonies at sponsored events.
  • Digital & Social Media Recognition
    • Acknowledgment in sponsor appreciation social media posts.
    • Logo on the Rosedale Lions website sponsor listing

When completing your sponsorship registration, you will see an optional dropdown from Zeffy.
You may choose to support the platform by selecting a contribution amount, or select “$0” — this option is completely optional.

🥉 Bronze Sponsor – $1,000+ - Deadline April 30,
$1,000

1 left!

🥉 Bronze Sponsor$1,000

The Bronze Sponsor level is designed for local businesses, organizations, and individuals who want to show meaningful support for the Super 7 Symposium Series™ while engaging directly with the community.

Benefits & Recognition

  • Logo & Recognition
    • Logo featured on the 🥉 Bronze Sponsor$1,000 section of flyers, digital promotions, and website.
    • Recognition on the “🥉 Bronze Sponsor$1,000” slide at each symposium.
  • On-Site Engagement
    • Complimentary Tabling Booth at 1 symposium, providing an opportunity to engage with community members face-to-face.
  • Digital & Social Media Recognition
    • Thank-you mention in social media sponsor appreciation posts.
    • Logo listed on the Rosedale Lions website as a Community Sponsor

When completing your sponsorship registration, you will see an optional dropdown from Zeffy.
You may choose to support the platform by selecting a contribution amount, or select “$0” — this option is completely optional.

🎗 Community Partner Sponsor – $500+ - Deadline April 30,
$500

1 left!

Community Sponsor — $500

The Community Sponsor level is designed for local businesses, organizations, and individuals who want to show meaningful support for the Super 7 Symposium Series™ while engaging directly with the community.

Benefits & Recognition

  • Logo & Recognition
    • Logo featured on the Community Sponsor section of flyers, digital promotions, and website.
    • Recognition on the “Community Sponsors” slide at each symposium.
  • On-Site Engagement
    • Complimentary Tabling Booth at 1 symposium, providing an opportunity to engage with community members face-to-face.
  • Digital & Social Media Recognition
    • Thank-you mention in social media sponsor appreciation posts.
    • Logo listed on the Rosedale Lions website as a Community Sponsor

When completing your sponsorship registration, you will see an optional dropdown from Zeffy.
You may choose to support the platform by selecting a contribution amount, or select “$0” — this option is completely optional.

Co-Sponsor - Deadline April 30, 2026
$5,000

1 left!

Display booth at event Half-page announcement in program Logo on Programs and event materials 5 passes for the event Expert on Call Table (optional)



When completing your sponsorship registration, you will see an optional dropdown from Zeffy.
You may choose to support the platform by selecting a contribution amount, or select “$0” — this option is completely optional.

Supporter - - Deadline April 30, 2026
$3,500

1 left!

Acknowledgement in program Logo on Program and Symposium materials 2 passes for the event Expert on Call table (optional)


When completing your sponsorship registration, you will see an optional dropdown from Zeffy.
You may choose to support the platform by selecting a contribution amount, or select “$0” — this option is completely optional.

Food & Beverage Sponsor - Deadline April 30, 2026
$2,500

1 left!

(Tuna, Chicken, Turkey, Roast beef, or Veggie Wraps and or Sandwiches for at least 300 participants, Healthy snacks giveaways, Fruit & Granola bars, Water, Juice, etc.) Co-sponsor benefits + table placards with sponsor’s info (for ex: stats, infographics, contact info, etc.) TV plasma at the venue with sponsor’s video or slideshow (limited to the place of catering)



When completing your sponsorship registration, you will see an optional dropdown from Zeffy.
You may choose to support the platform by selecting a contribution amount, or select “$0” — this option is completely optional.

Publishing Sponsor - Deadline April 30, 2026
$2,000

1 left!

(Print costs of the event program, banners, posters, welcome package, team t-shirts, etc.) Supporter benefits: + sponsor-branded welcome package


When completing your sponsorship registration, you will see an optional dropdown from Zeffy.
You may choose to support the platform by selecting a contribution amount, or select “$0” — this option is completely optional.

Media Sponsor - Deadline April 30, 2026
$2,000

1 left!

(Audio-visual services and media production, such as video recordings, webcasting, photography, TED lighting, live poll services, technicians at the venue, etc.) Supporter benefits: + logo on post-event video-materials.


When completing your sponsorship registration, you will see an optional dropdown from Zeffy.
You may choose to support the platform by selecting a contribution amount, or select “$0” — this option is completely optional..

Swag, Branding & Giveaways Sponsor - Deadline April 30, 2026
$2,000

1 left!

(Event T-shirts, Tote Bags, sponsored branded Hand Sanitizer, Pens, Notepads, Reusable shopping bags.


When completing your sponsorship registration, you will see an optional dropdown from Zeffy.
You may choose to support the platform by selecting a contribution amount, or select “$0” — this option is completely optional.

Community Resource Stations Sponsors-Entertainment Sponsor
$3,000

1 left!

“Official Entertainment Sponsor” - Deadline April 30, 2026
Includes:
Logo on stage banners and printed event schedule
Mentions by the MC before and during performances
Branding on DJ booth and the entertainment zone
Helps fund performers, DJs, sound tech, and stage staff.



When completing your sponsorship registration, you will see an optional dropdown from Zeffy.
You may choose to support the platform by selecting a contribution amount, or select “$0” — this option is completely optional.

Media & Publishing Sponsor - Deadline April 30, 2026
$2,500

1 left!

Supports: Print, digital and press materials
Includes:
Logo on all flyers, social media campaigns, promo posters
Mention in official press releases and community announcements
Covers graphics design, printing, marketing distribution.



When completing your sponsorship registration, you will see an optional dropdown from Zeffy.
You may choose to support the platform by selecting a contribution amount, or select “$0” — this option is completely optional.

Health and Education Sponsor - Deadline April 30, 2026
$2,500

1 left!

Support free screenings, health booths, & workshops
Includes:
Branding on health tables and check-in tables
Mention in community health promotions
Recognition in wellness-focused press outreach.


When completing your sponsorship registration, you will see an optional dropdown from Zeffy.
You may choose to support the platform by selecting a contribution amount, or select “$0” — this option is completely optional.

Swag Bag and Giveaway Sponsor - Deadline April 30, 2026
$2,500

1 left!

Put your brand in every hand
Includes:
Your Logo on 300 branded tote bags
Opportunity to insert giveaways or promo items
Branding on swag station signage


When completing your sponsorship registration, you will see an optional dropdown from Zeffy.
You may choose to support the platform by selecting a contribution amount, or select “$0” — this option is completely optional.

Operations & Volunteer Sponsor - Deadline April 30, 2026
$2,000

1 left!

Fuel the logistics that make the event run smoothly
Includes:
Logo on volunteer shirts and staff lanyards
Recognition in “Thank You” signage
Covers, tables, chairs, tents, clean-up crew, water station, etc.


When completing your sponsorship registration, you will see an optional dropdown from Zeffy.
You may choose to support the platform by selecting a contribution amount, or select “$0” — this option is completely optional.

Community Partner Sponsor - $1000 - Deadline April 30, 2026
$1,000

1 left!

Support a great cause and get visibility
Includes:
Logo on shared sponsor banner
Social Media Shout-out
6ft Table and 2 Seats



When completing your sponsorship registration, you will see an optional dropdown from Zeffy.
You may choose to support the platform by selecting a contribution amount, or select “$0” — this option is completely optional.

In-Kind Sponsors - Deadline April 30, 2026
$500

1 left!

– Value $500+ Donate goods, food, or services
Examples: water, snacks, signage printing, equipment, etc.
Includes:
Logo/name on shared banner or item signage
Social media and verbal recognition.


When completing your sponsorship registration, you will see an optional dropdown from Zeffy.
You may choose to support the platform by selecting a contribution amount, or select “$0” — this option is completely optional.

Engagement & Activation Sponsor - $ 1,500
$1,500

1 left!

(Photo booth, raffles, contests) - Deadline April 30, 2026

When completing your sponsorship registration, you will see an optional dropdown from Zeffy.
You may choose to support the platform by selecting a contribution amount, or select “$0” — this option is completely optional..

Branded Refreshments Station Sponsor - $1,500
$1,500

1 left!

(Cups, coffee, cold drinks, with your brand) - Deadline April 30, 2026



When completing your sponsorship registration, you will see an optional dropdown from Zeffy.
You may choose to support the platform by selecting a contribution amount, or select “$0” — this option is completely optional..

Educational Materials Sponsor - $1,000 - Deadline April 30,
$1,000

1 left!

(Branded wellness packets, brochures, takeaways) - Deadline April 30, 2026


When completing your sponsorship registration, you will see an optional dropdown from Zeffy.
You may choose to support the platform by selecting a contribution amount, or select “$0” — this option is completely optional.

Other $100+ - Deadline April 30, 2026
$100

1 left!

Other



When completing your sponsorship registration, you will see an optional dropdown from Zeffy.
You may choose to support the platform by selecting a contribution amount, or select “$0” — this option is completely optional.

Other - Any Amount - Deadline April 30, 2026
$5

1 left!

Any Amount


When completing your sponsorship registration, you will see an optional dropdown from Zeffy.
You may choose to support the platform by selecting a contribution amount, or select “$0” — this option is completely optional.

Add a donation for Rosedale Lions Club Foundation Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!