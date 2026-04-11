SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITY - MENTAL HEALTH - SUPER 7 SYMPOSIUM SERIES™- MAY 21, 2026

awarded to participants who complete the entire series.

Your logo printed on

, formally presented by the Rosedale Lions Club Foundation during the closing symposium, in appreciation of your leadership and partnership.

Be the face of impact. Your leadership will power a day of wellness, joy, and empowerment for hundreds of families in Southeast Queens.

highlighting your organization’s role in supporting community wellness.

When completing your sponsorship registration, you will see an optional dropdown from Zeffy.

You may choose to support the platform by selecting a contribution amount, or select

— this option is completely optional.