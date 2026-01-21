Reading Symphony Orchestra

Hosted by

Reading Symphony Orchestra

About this event

Sponsorship Opportunity Packages

1216 Hilltop Rd

Leesport, PA 19533, USA

Stars & Stripes Supporter
$1,000

1/6-page advertisement in official event program.

Recongnition on event website.

Community Patriot
$1,500

1/6-page advertisement in official event program.

Recongnition on event website.

Family Entertainment Sponsor
$2,500

1/6-page advertisement in official event program.

Logo included at Family Entertainment area(s)

Reserved VIP seating for 2 guests

Recongnition on social media and event website.

Fireworks Friend
$2,500

1/6-page advertisement in official event program.

Reserved VIP seating for 2 guests

Recongnition on social media and event website.

Musical Act 3
$2,500

1/6-page advertisement in official event program.

Recongition from the stage during Musical Act 3

Reserved VIP seating for 2 guests

Recongnition on social media and event website.

Musical Act 2
$2,500

1/6-page advertisement in official event program.

Recongition from the stage during Musical Act 2

Reserved VIP seating for 2 guests

Recongnition on social media and event website.

Musical Act 1
$2,500

1/6-page advertisement in official event program.

Recongition from the stage during Musical Act 1

Reserved VIP seating for 2 guests

Recongnition on social media and event website.

Reading Symphony Orchestra Sponsor
$5,000

Quarter-page advertisement in official event program.

Recongition from the stage during RSO Concert

Reserved VIP seating for 4 guests

Recongnition on social media and event website.

Food Truck Area Sponsor
$5,000

Quarter-page advertisement in official event program.

Logo included in Food Truck areas

Reserved VIP seating for 4 guests

Recongnition on social media and event website.

Health Services Sponsor
$5,000

Quarter-page advertisement in official event program.

Logo included at Health Servies area(s)

Reserved VIP seating for 4 guests

Recongnition on social media and event website.

Stars & Stripes Sponsor
$5,000

Quarter-page advertisement in official event program.

Reserved VIP seating for 4 guests

Recongnition on social media and event website.

Fireworks Sponsor
$10,000

Half-page advertisement in official event program.

Recognition from stage before the fireworks

Reserved VIP seating for 6 guests

Recongnition in press releases, social media and event website.

Liberty Bell Sponsor
$15,000

Half-page advertisement in official event program.

Prominent logo placement on event signage and printed materials*

Recognition from stage during the event

Reserved VIP seating for 6 guests

Recongnition in press releases, social media and event website.

Founding Patroit Sponsor
$25,000

Premier recognition as top-tier sponsor in all event materials and media

Company/Organization Title Sponsor banner centrally positioned on main performance stage

Logo placement on banners and event signage

Full-page advertisement in official event program.

Prominent logo placement on event signage and printed materials*

Recognition from stage during the event and RSO concert

Reserved VIP seating for 10 guests

Featured spotlight in press releases, social media and event website.

Title Patriot Sponsor
$50,000

Premier recognition as title sponsor in all event materials and media

Company/Organization Title Sponsor banner centrally positioned on main performance stage

Title sponsor logo placement on banners and event signage

Full-page, premium position advertisement in official event program.

Prominent logo placement on event signage and printed materials*

Recognition from stage during the event and RSO concert

Reserved VIP seating for 20 guests

Featured spotlight in press releases, social media and event website.

Add a donation for Reading Symphony Orchestra

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!