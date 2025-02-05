Conestoga Crew Club

Offered by

Conestoga Crew Club

About this shop

Sponsorship Oppportunity

Become a Sponsor item
Become a Sponsor
$500
While any donation helps, a $500 donation includes: • Highly visible exposure on the team banner, displayed prominently on our tent at all regattas—each attended by dozens of local teams and thousands of spectators. • Prominent presence on the Conestoga Crew: o Website o Select Social Media Posts o Select Team Emails Most importantly, you are helping to sustain an affordable and successful rowing program with immeasurable benefits to our young athletes.
Add a donation for Conestoga Crew Club

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!