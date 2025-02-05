Sponsorship Oppportunity

While any donation helps, a $500 donation includes:
• Highly visible exposure on the team banner, displayed prominently on our tent at all regattas—each attended by dozens of local teams and thousands of spectators.
• Prominent presence on the Conestoga Crew:
o Website
o Select Social Media Posts
o Select Team Emails
Most importantly, you are helping to sustain an affordable and successful rowing program with immeasurable benefits to our young athletes.
While any donation helps, a $500 donation includes:
• Highly visible exposure on the team banner, displayed prominently on our tent at all regattas—each attended by dozens of local teams and thousands of spectators.
• Prominent presence on the Conestoga Crew:
o Website
o Select Social Media Posts
o Select Team Emails
Most importantly, you are helping to sustain an affordable and successful rowing program with immeasurable benefits to our young athletes.
Add a donation for Conestoga Crew Club
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!