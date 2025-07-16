Sponsorship Options

Hosted by
💧LIFE SOURCE HYDRATES:
- 3 Individuals for 1 year
- Title sponsor + naming rights
- VIP Table for 6
- 3 Mins speaking time
- Logo on signage, print + media features
- 1-Year DIFPHERENT & E2C Impact Partner designation
💧DIGNITY CHAMPION HYDRATES:
- 3 Individuals for 6 months
- 4 VIP tickets
- Sponsor highlight + logo on event material
💧ACCESS ADVOCATE HYDRATES:
- 3 Individuals for 3 months
- 2 VIP tickets
- Recognition in print, social, and program
💧 HOPE FLOW SPONSOR
- Hydrates 1 Individuals for 3 months
- 1 VIP ticket
- Name in printed program + donor board
