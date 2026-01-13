GHS Mustang Volleyball Boosters

GHS Mustang Volleyball Boosters

GVB Sponsorship Package 2026-2027

VIP item
VIP
$2,000
  • INDOOR GYM 1 banner (Entire School Year)
  • Team photo taken at your business & framed team photo for your business
  • VIP Booster Gift (Exclusive Apparel item)
  • Dedicated standalone social media post + weekly
  • Top logo placement on Jam the Gym shirt
  • Court or Table Sponsor @ Block Party + Booth
Platinum item
Platinum
$1,500
  • Inside & Back cover ad in Media Guide
  • Outdoor sponsor sign at every home game
  • Top logo placement on Jam the Gym shirt
  • Weekly social media promotion
  • Website logo & featured sponsor placement
  • Game-night PA recognition
  • Framed team photo for your business
  • Sponsor spotlight post
  • Casino Table Sponsor + Vendor Booth
Gold item
Gold
$800
  • Full-page Media Guide advertisement
  • Logo placement on Jam the Gym shirt
  • Website logo & recognition at home games
  • Bi-weekly social media promotion
  • Business plaque
  • Game-day scoreboard recognition
Silver item
Silver
$450
  • Half-page Media Guide advertisement
  • Logo placement on Jam the Gym shirt
  • Website listing
  • Recognition at a home game
  • Sponsor decal
  • One dedicated social media shout-out
Bronze item
Bronze
$300
  • Quarter-page Media Guide advertisement
  • Logo placement on Jam the Gym shirt
  • Website listing
  • Recognition at a home game
  • Sponsor decal
Business Red and Blue item
Business Red and Blue
$150
  • Your Logo featured on GVB webpage as Sponsor
  • Social Media Blast: promo on GVB Media–IG/X/FB.
  • GVB Sponsor decal for your business
Title Sponsor item
Title Sponsor
$2,000

Block Party ADD-ONs:

Be there presenting brand of the entire event. You business name featured in the official event title, on all marketing, signage, and announcements-plus premium logo placement and on-site visibility throughout the tournament, black party, lock in , and spiked social

DJ Sponsor item
DJ Sponsor
$1,000

Block Party ADD-ONs: Power the party and own the vibe. Your business is announced as the official DJ sponsor, with logo placement near the booth + recognition throughout the event as the music keeps the crowd energized.

Court/Table Sponsor item
Court/Table Sponsor
$400

Block Party ADD-ONs:

Your logo displayed on a designated volleyball court with recognition during play and announcements-plus you will receive a vendor display area located near your sponsor court, giving you brand high-visibility and direct engagement with families and athletes through the tournament.

Hat Sponsor item
Hat Sponsor
$1,500

Block Party ADD-ONs:

Your brand becomes the experience-literally. Every attendee receives a "The Vine Black Party" hat featuring your business as the official hat sponsor.

Drink Sponsor item
Drink Sponsor
$750

Block Party ADD-ONs:

Be 1 of 2 featured drinks of the night. Your brand is highlighted as the official sponsor of our signature cocktail, The spiked soda or Mustang Margarita, with signage at the bar + recognition during the Spiked Social Evening

Vendor Booth Sponsor item
Vendor Booth Sponsor
$250

Block Party ADD-ONs: Connect with families face to face, which includes booth space during the Black Party and Spiked Social to showcase your business, collect leads, and build local relationship.

Photo-Booth Sponsor (SOLD OUT) item
Photo-Booth Sponsor (SOLD OUT)
$1,250

Block Party ADD-ONs

Business Donation item
Business Donation
Pay what you can

Donation to Grapevine VB

PARENT ONLY Spirit Ad Blue item
PARENT ONLY Spirit Ad Blue
$300

Placement: Inside Full Page (8” Wide X 10.5" Tall)
Media Guide: 2 copies
T-shirt: 1

PARENT ONLY Spirit Ad Red item
PARENT ONLY Spirit Ad Red
$200

Placement: Inside Half Page (8” Wide X 5.125 " Tall)
Media Guide: 1 copy
T-shirt: 1

PARENT ONLY Spirit Ad White item
PARENT ONLY Spirit Ad White
$100

Placement: Inside Quarter Page (3.875” Wide X 5.125" Tall)
Media Guide: 1 copy

