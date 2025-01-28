Sponsorship Package

TV Monitor Partnership Mention with The Police Officer • Ramon Suarez Memorial Foundation Logo •
Logo Displayed on All Event Screens during the Ball •
Full Page Ad in the Event Journal (Dimensions: 8.5" x 11") •
24 Complimentary Tickets to the Masquerade Ball •
Your Company-Sponsored Video posted on our social media channels •
Recognition on event materials and social media
Gold Sponsor
$5,000
Logo Displayed on All Event Screens •
Full Page Ad in the Event Journal (Dimensions: 8.5" x 11") •
12 Complimentary Tickets to the Masquerade Ball •
Recognition on event materials and social media
Silver Sponsor
$2,500
Half Page Ad in the Event Journal (Dimensions: 7.5" x 4.5") •
5 Complimentary Tickets to the Masquerade Ball •
Recognition on event materials and social media
