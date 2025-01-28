Sponsorship Package

162-45 Cross Bay Blvd

Howard Beach, NY 11414, USA

Platinum Sponsor item
Platinum Sponsor
$7,500
TV Monitor Partnership Mention with The Police Officer • Ramon Suarez Memorial Foundation Logo • Logo Displayed on All Event Screens during the Ball • Full Page Ad in the Event Journal (Dimensions: 8.5" x 11") • 24 Complimentary Tickets to the Masquerade Ball • Your Company-Sponsored Video posted on our social media channels • Recognition on event materials and social media
Gold Sponsor item
Gold Sponsor
$5,000
Logo Displayed on All Event Screens • Full Page Ad in the Event Journal (Dimensions: 8.5" x 11") • 12 Complimentary Tickets to the Masquerade Ball • Recognition on event materials and social media
Silver Sponsor item
Silver Sponsor
$2,500
Half Page Ad in the Event Journal (Dimensions: 7.5" x 4.5") • 5 Complimentary Tickets to the Masquerade Ball • Recognition on event materials and social media
