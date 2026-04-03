Hosted by

Reno Tropics Basketball

About this event

Sponsorship Packages

Bronze
$1,000

Great for small businesses wanting to show local support. Includes: Business logo on team website sponsor page, Business name listed on team banner in Tropics Gym, Tee sponsorship (logo provided) in current year’s Tropics Golf Tournament, Sponsor certificate for display

Silver Sponsor
$5,000

Strong brand recognition! Includes: Business logo displayed on Tropics website homepage, Individual medium-sized logo banner displayed in Tropics gym, Tee sponsorship (logo provided) in current year’s Tropics Golf Tournament, Foursome in the Tropics Golf Tournament, Framed team photo for business display.

Gold Sponsor
$10,000

Customizable recognition opportunities for Tropics events, gym and website. Includes: Business Logo displayed on Tropics website homepage, Individual large logo banner displayed in Tropics gym gold sponsor location, Business logo displayed on printed schedules and posters, Various golf tournament sponsorship recognition

opportunities, Two foursomes in Tropics Golf Tournament, Framed team photo for business display.

Family and Friends Donation
Pay what you can

We truly appreciate any and all donations to our program. Thank you!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!