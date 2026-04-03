Sponsorship Packages

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About this event
Great for small businesses wanting to show local support. Includes: Business logo on team website sponsor page, Business name listed on team banner in Tropics Gym, Tee sponsorship (logo provided) in current year’s Tropics Golf Tournament, Sponsor certificate for display
Strong brand recognition! Includes: Business logo displayed on Tropics website homepage, Individual medium-sized logo banner displayed in Tropics gym, Tee sponsorship (logo provided) in current year’s Tropics Golf Tournament, Foursome in the Tropics Golf Tournament, Framed team photo for business display.
Customizable recognition opportunities for Tropics events, gym and website. Includes: Business Logo displayed on Tropics website homepage, Individual large logo banner displayed in Tropics gym gold sponsor location, Business logo displayed on printed schedules and posters, Various golf tournament sponsorship recognition
opportunities, Two foursomes in Tropics Golf Tournament, Framed team photo for business display.
We truly appreciate any and all donations to our program. Thank you!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!