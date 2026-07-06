Sponsorship Packages

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About this event
Event Partner designation in event marketing, Logo on official T-Shirt and Awards, On-stage verbal recognition, opportunity for short sponsor mention, social media recognition
Business name or logo on event T-Shirts and marketing materials, website and social media recognition
Business name on yard sign displayed at the event grounds and listed on event website
Yard Sign displayed at the event
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