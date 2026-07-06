A flaming tire and stars are in the background above the text "Wheels and Wishes" in the foreground.
Wheels and Wishes

Hosted by

Wheels and Wishes

About this event

Sponsorship Packages

3998 Mid Rivers Mall Dr

St Peters, MO 63376, USA

Event Partner
$7,500

Event Partner designation in event marketing, Logo on official T-Shirt and Awards, On-stage verbal recognition, opportunity for short sponsor mention, social media recognition

T-Shirt Sponsor
$1,000

Business name or logo on event T-Shirts and marketing materials, website and social media recognition

Community Sponsor
$500

Business name on yard sign displayed at the event grounds and listed on event website

Neighborhood Supporter
$250

Yard Sign displayed at the event

Add a donation for Wheels and Wishes

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!