University of Benin Alumni Association in America Southern CA
Sponsorship Packages
DJ ($1500), MC ($1000), Deserts ($500) Sponsorship Package
$3,000
This package will pay for the DJ on Friday and Saturday night as well as the MC and deserts for Saturday night. The sponsor will be recognized on UBAAA website, the event brochure as well as receive honorable mentions during the events.
Platinum Sponsor
$10,000
Mention on UBAAA website for 1 year, listing in Gala Program, Hotel Accommodation 1 bedroom suite (If payment is received before end of May 2025). 4 reunion polos. 4 Complimentary seats at the Gala event on Saturday.
Gold Sponsor
$5,000
Mention on UBAAA website for 6 months, listing in Gala Program, Hotel Accommodation 1 Bedroom Suite (If payment is received before end of May 2025). 2 reunion polos. 3 complimentary seats at the Gala event on Saturday.
Silver Sponsorship
$2,500
Mention on UBAAA website for 3 months, listing in Gala Program, Hotel Accommodation 1 Room (If payment is received before end of May 2025). 2 reunion polos. 3 complimentary seats at the Gala event on Saturday.
Bronze Sponsorhip
$1,000
Mention on UBAAA website for 1 month, listing in Gala Program.
