Sponsorship Packages

This package will pay for the DJ on Friday and Saturday night as well as the MC and deserts for Saturday night. The sponsor will be recognized on UBAAA website, the event brochure as well as receive honorable mentions during the events.

This package will pay for the DJ on Friday and Saturday night as well as the MC and deserts for Saturday night. The sponsor will be recognized on UBAAA website, the event brochure as well as receive honorable mentions during the events.

More details...