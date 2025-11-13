Hearts Of Rescue

Sponsorship Packages

Title Sponsor
$25,000

No expiration

Transform Lives. Leave a Legacy.

  • Exclusive logo on shower trailer and digital materials
  • Recognition on website, newsletters and social media
  • Featured impact story highlighting your organizatonal contribution
  • Recognition in donor listings

Your sponsorship creates a lasting impact and contributes to fuding a 4-bay trailer

Diginity Partner
$10,000

No expiration

Standing with Compassion. Leading with Heart.

  • Exclusive logo on shower trailer and digital materials
  • Recognition on website, newsletters and social media
  • Recognition in the donor listings

Your sponsorship fuels direct outreach programs and services throughout Houston's unhoused community

Mission Ally
$5,000

No expiration

Protecting Purpose. Powering Service.

  • Exclusive logo on digital materials
  • Recognition on social media
  • Recognition in donor listings

Your sponsorship keeps showers running, supplies stocked, and dignity restored

Heart Ally
$1,000

No expiration

Standing Beside Us in Service.

  • Recognition on social media
  • Recognition in donor listings

Your sponsorship stands beside us to make dignity, hygiene, and hope accessible to our unhoused community

Advocate
$500

No expiration

Every Heart Helps. Every Act Matters.

  • Recognition on social media
  • Recognition in donor listings

Your sponsorship directly fuels the comminity outreach that restores dignitty and hope to the unhoused commiunity

Single Ticket Purchase
$100

No expiration

Your support directly strengthens this impact and expands our reach.

