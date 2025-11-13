Sponsorship Packages

About the memberships
No expiration
Transform Lives. Leave a Legacy.
Your sponsorship creates a lasting impact and contributes to fuding a 4-bay trailer
Standing with Compassion. Leading with Heart.
Your sponsorship fuels direct outreach programs and services throughout Houston's unhoused community
Protecting Purpose. Powering Service.
Your sponsorship keeps showers running, supplies stocked, and dignity restored
Standing Beside Us in Service.
Your sponsorship stands beside us to make dignity, hygiene, and hope accessible to our unhoused community
Every Heart Helps. Every Act Matters.
Your sponsorship directly fuels the comminity outreach that restores dignitty and hope to the unhoused commiunity
Your support directly strengthens this impact and expands our reach.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!