Sponsorship Packages

SUPPORTER
$500

Thanked as a sponsor in the credits of 1 episode of “The Voice inside” ($250 value)

30-60 sec video shout-out across our social media platforms ($125 value)

Up to 3 free tickets at ATP’s Screening Events ($125 value)

BELIEVER
$1,500

ALL PERKS OF SUPPORTER PACKAGE PLUS:

10 x 10 space for your own booth at an event ($1,000 value)

ADVOCATE
$2,500

ALL PERKS OF BELIEVER PACKAGE PLUS:

50 free tickets donated to youth and families, thanks to your support

CHAMPION
$5,000

ALL PERKS OF ADVOCATE PACKAGE PLUS:

Recognition in 3 more episodes of "The Voice Inside" ($750 value), or 4 in total

Your brand listed on our website & in all press releases as an ATP sponsor ($3,000 value)

Visionary
$7,500

ALL PERKS OF CHAMPION PACKAGE PLUS:

Headline corporate sponsor for all screening events in 2025-2026

50 free tickets donated to students 21 and under, thanks to your support ($1,250 value)

Company listed in the credits of ALL episodes of the first season of “The Voice Inside” ($1,500 value)

Producer
$10,000

ALL PERKS OF VISIONARY PACKAGE PLUS:

Producer credits for the entire series of "The Voice Inside", for all seasons, on all platforms ($3,500+ value)

Interview appearance with cast

Live musical performance and/or speaking engagement at your event ($500-$1,000 value, depending on location)

Benefactor
$20,000

ALL PERKS OF PRODUCER PACKAGE PLUS:

License to screen episodes of “The Voice Inside” privately to your students and/or clients for 1 year ($5,000 value)

Up to 6 drama workshops for your students (approximately $3,000-$3,900 value, depending on your South Florida location)

Brand Partner
$25,000

ALL PERKS OF BENEFACTOR PACKAGE (OR OF YOUR OWN CHOICE) PLUS:

Your brand featured in the script and on-screen in one or more episodes of "The Voice Inside"

Contact us to customize your sponsorship arrangement, and request payment plans

