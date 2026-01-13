Hatfield Firefighters Association

Hosted by

Hatfield Firefighters Association

About this event

Sponsorship Packages

Firefighter
$500

-Announced on Social Media

-2 Comp Tickets

Lieutenant
$1,000

-All Social Media Promotions

-Event Banner

-25 Radio Spots

-5 Comp Tickets

Captain
$2,500

-All Social Media Promotions

-Event Banner

-50 Radio Spots

-Tent on site for marketing

-10 Comp Tickets

Deputy Chief
$5,000

-All social Media Promotions

-Sponsor/Co-Sponsor Supporting Act

-Event Banner

-100 Radio Spots

-Tent on site for Marketing

-15 Comp Tickets

Chief
$8,000

-Sponsor/Co-Sponsor LEad Act

-All social Media Promotions

-Event Banner

-100 Radio Spots

-20 Comp Tickets

-Limo ride to and from event for you and your guest

-All bar cups feature your provided logo

Add a donation for Hatfield Firefighters Association

$

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