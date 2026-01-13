Sponsorship Packages

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About this event
-Announced on Social Media
-2 Comp Tickets
-All Social Media Promotions
-Event Banner
-25 Radio Spots
-5 Comp Tickets
-All Social Media Promotions
-Event Banner
-50 Radio Spots
-Tent on site for marketing
-10 Comp Tickets
-All social Media Promotions
-Sponsor/Co-Sponsor Supporting Act
-Event Banner
-100 Radio Spots
-Tent on site for Marketing
-15 Comp Tickets
-Sponsor/Co-Sponsor LEad Act
-All social Media Promotions
-Event Banner
-100 Radio Spots
-20 Comp Tickets
-Limo ride to and from event for you and your guest
-All bar cups feature your provided logo
$
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