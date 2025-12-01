ASU Prep Polytechnic Academy PTSO

Offered by

ASU Prep Polytechnic Academy PTSO

Sponsorship ASU Prep Poly MS & HS Devil Dash 2026

Sun Sponsor
$100

Sun Sponsor – $100
Showcase your support with your logo featured on our printed event flyer sent home to 600+ families.

Devil Sponsor
$250

Devil Sponsor – $250
Enjoy all Sun package perks, along with a shout-out on PTSO social media.

Sparky Sponsor
$500

Sparky Sponsor – $500
Enjoy all Devil package perks, along with a 3 ft x 2 ft event banner showcasing your support.

Gold Sponsor
$1,000

Gold Sponsor – $1,000

Enjoy all Sparky benefits, enhanced with a premium-sized banner and prominent placement of your company logo on the PTSO website for the rest of the school year (through May 2026).

Diamond
$2,000

Enjoy all Gold benefits and your company logo printed inside 2026 school yearbook.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!