Sponsorship ASU Prep Poly MS & HS Devil Dash 2026

Sun Sponsor – $100
Showcase your support with your logo featured on our printed event flyer sent home to 600+ families.
Devil Sponsor – $250
Enjoy all Sun package perks, along with a shout-out on PTSO social media.
Sparky Sponsor – $500
Enjoy all Devil package perks, along with a 3 ft x 2 ft event banner showcasing your support.
Gold Sponsor – $1,000
Enjoy all Sparky benefits, enhanced with a premium-sized banner and prominent placement of your company logo on the PTSO website for the rest of the school year (through May 2026).
Enjoy all Gold benefits and your company logo printed inside 2026 school yearbook.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!