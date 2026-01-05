Calabar High School Alumni Association Florida Chapter

Hosted by

Calabar High School Alumni Association Florida Chapter

About this event

Sponsorship Packages for 'Green & Black'-Ness: Day Experience, Special Guest Oblique Seville

Title Sponsor - Category exclusivity | Highest visibility item
Title Sponsor - Category exclusivity | Highest visibility
$3,000
  • Event presented as: “Green & Blackness: Day Experience presented by ...”
  • Primary logo placement on all digital marketing and event signage
  • Brand mention in all press releases and media communications
  • Primary On-site branded activation space (table/tent)
  • Opportunity for a brief on-stage brand acknowledgment
  • Logo inclusion on post-event recap and thank-you communications
  • Ability to customize two additional activation/engagement elements
  • Six (6) VIP access tothe World Champion
Back Pon Top (of di World) Sponsor – $2,500 item
Back Pon Top (of di World) Sponsor – $2,500 item
Back Pon Top (of di World) Sponsor – $2,500
$2,500

Elite positioning tied to world-champion excellence

  • Prominent logo placement on event signage and digital promotions
  • Multiple Brand recognition during the Event
  • On-site branded activation space
  • Social media recognition pre- and post-event
  • Four (4) VIP access to the World Champion
  • Customizable engagement element
Champion’s Sponsor - $1,500 item
Champion’s Sponsor - $1,500
$1,500

Association with performance and winning.

  • Logo placement on event signage and digital marketing
  • On-stage verbal acknowledgment during the program
  • Social media recognition pre- and post-event
  • On-site branded activation space
  • Two (2) VIP to World Champion
Lion Heart Trophy Sponsor item
Lion Heart Trophy Sponsor
$1,500
  • Announced “Lion Heart Trophy sponsored by ... “
  • Logo placement on the event website, Social media recognition
  • Logo placement on Event Digital Display
  • 4 brand recognition announcements during the Event
  • One (1) VIP access to the World Champion
  • Brand inclusion in post-event thank-you communications
Food & Drink Sponsor item
Food & Drink Sponsor
$750
  • Logo placement on digital marketing and promotions
  • On-site brand signage in the Food and Drink Area
  • Logo placement on Event Digital Display
  • Multiple verbal acknowledgments during the program
Raffle Sponsor
$500
  • Raffle ticket drawn by World Champion
  • Announced “Raffle prizes sponsored by ...
  • Logo on Raffle Tickets
  • Logo displayed on event's digital display
Community/Business Partner item
Community/Business Partner
$250
  • Business card shown on event digital display
  • Verbal acknowledgment during program

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!