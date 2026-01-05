Sponsorship Packages for 'Green & Black'-Ness: Day Experience, Special Guest Oblique Seville
Title Sponsor - Category exclusivity | Highest visibility
$3,000
- Event presented as: “Green & Blackness: Day Experience presented by ...”
- Primary logo placement on all digital marketing and event signage
- Brand mention in all press releases and media communications
- Primary On-site branded activation space (table/tent)
- Opportunity for a brief on-stage brand acknowledgment
- Logo inclusion on post-event recap and thank-you communications
- Ability to customize two additional activation/engagement elements
- Six (6) VIP access tothe World Champion
Back Pon Top (of di World) Sponsor – $2,500
$2,500
Elite positioning tied to world-champion excellence
- Prominent logo placement on event signage and digital promotions
- Multiple Brand recognition during the Event
- On-site branded activation space
- Social media recognition pre- and post-event
- Four (4) VIP access to the World Champion
- Customizable engagement element
Champion’s Sponsor - $1,500
$1,500
Association with performance and winning.
- Logo placement on event signage and digital marketing
- On-stage verbal acknowledgment during the program
- Social media recognition pre- and post-event
- On-site branded activation space
- Two (2) VIP to World Champion
Lion Heart Trophy Sponsor
$1,500
- Announced “Lion Heart Trophy sponsored by ... “
- Logo placement on the event website, Social media recognition
- Logo placement on Event Digital Display
- 4 brand recognition announcements during the Event
- One (1) VIP access to the World Champion
- Brand inclusion in post-event thank-you communications
- Logo placement on digital marketing and promotions
- On-site brand signage in the Food and Drink Area
- Logo placement on Event Digital Display
- Multiple verbal acknowledgments during the program
- Raffle ticket drawn by World Champion
- Announced “Raffle prizes sponsored by ...
- Logo on Raffle Tickets
- Logo displayed on event's digital display
Community/Business Partner
$250
- Business card shown on event digital display
- Verbal acknowledgment during program
