Sponsorship Form: PAMANA Christmas Party 2025

About this event
Benefits: Table set up at the entrance, logo on projector screen, acknowledgment during program and in social media, PAMANA Christmas giveaways
Benefits: Logo on projector screen, acknowledgment during program and in social media, PAMANA Christmas giveaways
Acknowledgment during program and in social media, PAMANA Christmas giveaways
Benefits: Acknowledgment during program, PAMANA Christmas giveaways
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