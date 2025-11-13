PAMANA

Hosted by

PAMANA

About this event

Sponsorship Form: PAMANA Christmas Party 2025

Gold
$500

Benefits: Table set up at the entrance, logo on projector screen, acknowledgment during program and in social media, PAMANA Christmas giveaways

Frankincense
$300

Benefits: Logo on projector screen, acknowledgment during program and in social media, PAMANA Christmas giveaways

Myrrh
$200

Acknowledgment during program and in social media, PAMANA Christmas giveaways

Family/Individual
$100

Benefits: Acknowledgment during program, PAMANA Christmas giveaways

Add a donation for PAMANA

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