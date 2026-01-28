Sponsorship payments

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About the memberships
No expiration
English: One-time full sponsorship payment.
Español: Pago completo del patrocinio en una sola transacción.
No expiration
English: Enter the amount you wish to pay toward your sponsorship. By selecting this option, you agree to complete the full sponsorship amount according to the signed payment agreement.
Español: Ingrese el monto que desea abonar a su patrocinio. Al seleccionar esta opción, usted se compromete a completar el monto total según el acuerdo de pago firmado.
No expiration
English: One-time full sponsorship payment.
Español: Pago completo del patrocinio en una sola transacción.
No expiration
English: Enter the amount you wish to pay toward your sponsorship. By selecting this option, you agree to complete the full sponsorship amount according to the signed payment agreement.
Español: Ingrese el monto que desea abonar a su patrocinio. Al seleccionar esta opción, usted se compromete a completar el monto total según el acuerdo de pago firmado.
No expiration
English: One-time full sponsorship payment.
Español: Pago completo del patrocinio en una sola transacción.
No expiration
English: Enter the amount you wish to pay toward your sponsorship. By selecting this option, you agree to complete the full sponsorship amount according to the signed payment agreement.
Español: Ingrese el monto que desea abonar a su patrocinio. Al seleccionar esta opción, usted se compromete a completar el monto total según el acuerdo de pago firmado.
No expiration
English: One-time full sponsorship payment.
Español: Pago completo del patrocinio en una sola transacción.
No expiration
English: Enter the amount you wish to pay toward your sponsorship. By selecting this option, you agree to complete the full sponsorship amount according to the signed payment agreement.
Español: Ingrese el monto que desea abonar a su patrocinio. Al seleccionar esta opción, usted se compromete a completar el monto total según el acuerdo de pago firmado.
No expiration
English: One-time full sponsorship payment.
Español: Pago completo del patrocinio en una sola transacción.
No expiration
English: Enter the amount you wish to pay toward your sponsorship. By selecting this option, you agree to complete the full sponsorship amount according to the signed payment agreement.
Español: Ingrese el monto que desea abonar a su patrocinio. Al seleccionar esta opción, usted se compromete a completar el monto total según el acuerdo de pago firmado.
No expiration
English: One-time full sponsorship payment.
Español: Pago completo del patrocinio en una sola transacción.
No expiration
English: Enter the amount you wish to pay toward your sponsorship. By selecting this option, you agree to complete the full sponsorship amount according to the signed payment agreement.
Español: Ingrese el monto que desea abonar a su patrocinio. Al seleccionar esta opción, usted se compromete a completar el monto total según el acuerdo de pago firmado.
No expiration
English: One-time full sponsorship payment.
Español: Pago completo del patrocinio en una sola transacción.
No expiration
English: Enter the amount you wish to pay toward your sponsorship. By selecting this option, you agree to complete the full sponsorship amount according to the signed payment agreement.
Español: Ingrese el monto que desea abonar a su patrocinio. Al seleccionar esta opción, usted se compromete a completar el monto total según el acuerdo de pago firmado.
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