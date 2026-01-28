The Dominican American Coalition Of Connecticut Inc

Offered by

The Dominican American Coalition Of Connecticut Inc

About the memberships

Sponsorship payments

Cotubanamá – Full Payment / Pago Completo
$15,000

No expiration

English: One-time full sponsorship payment.


Español: Pago completo del patrocinio en una sola transacción.

Cotubanamá - Payment / Pago en Cuotas
$1

No expiration

English: Enter the amount you wish to pay toward your sponsorship. By selecting this option, you agree to complete the full sponsorship amount according to the signed payment agreement.


Español: Ingrese el monto que desea abonar a su patrocinio. Al seleccionar esta opción, usted se compromete a completar el monto total según el acuerdo de pago firmado.

ANACAONA - Full Payment / Pago Completo
$12,000

No expiration

English: One-time full sponsorship payment.


Español: Pago completo del patrocinio en una sola transacción.

Anacaona – Installment Payment / Pago en Cuotas
$1

No expiration

English: Enter the amount you wish to pay toward your sponsorship. By selecting this option, you agree to complete the full sponsorship amount according to the signed payment agreement.


Español: Ingrese el monto que desea abonar a su patrocinio. Al seleccionar esta opción, usted se compromete a completar el monto total según el acuerdo de pago firmado.

CAONABO - Full Payment / Pago Completo
$10,000

No expiration

English: One-time full sponsorship payment.


Español: Pago completo del patrocinio en una sola transacción.

CAONABO - Caonabo – Installment Payment / Pago en Cuotas
$1

No expiration

English: Enter the amount you wish to pay toward your sponsorship. By selecting this option, you agree to complete the full sponsorship amount according to the signed payment agreement.


Español: Ingrese el monto que desea abonar a su patrocinio. Al seleccionar esta opción, usted se compromete a completar el monto total según el acuerdo de pago firmado.

BOHECHÍO - Full Payment / Pago Completo
$7,000

No expiration

English: One-time full sponsorship payment.


Español: Pago completo del patrocinio en una sola transacción.

BOHECHÍO - Installment Payment / Pago en Cuotas
$1

No expiration

English: Enter the amount you wish to pay toward your sponsorship. By selecting this option, you agree to complete the full sponsorship amount according to the signed payment agreement.


Español: Ingrese el monto que desea abonar a su patrocinio. Al seleccionar esta opción, usted se compromete a completar el monto total según el acuerdo de pago firmado.

SIBONEY - Full Payment / Pago Completo
$5,000

No expiration

English: One-time full sponsorship payment.


Español: Pago completo del patrocinio en una sola transacción.

SIBONEY - Installment Payment / Pago en Cuotas
$1

No expiration

English: Enter the amount you wish to pay toward your sponsorship. By selecting this option, you agree to complete the full sponsorship amount according to the signed payment agreement.

Español: Ingrese el monto que desea abonar a su patrocinio. Al seleccionar esta opción, usted se compromete a completar el monto total según el acuerdo de pago firmado.


GUACANAGARIX - Full Payment / Pago Completo
$3,000

No expiration

English: One-time full sponsorship payment.


Español: Pago completo del patrocinio en una sola transacción.

GUACANAGARIX - Installment Payment / Pago en Cuotas
$1

No expiration

English: Enter the amount you wish to pay toward your sponsorship. By selecting this option, you agree to complete the full sponsorship amount according to the signed payment agreement.

Español: Ingrese el monto que desea abonar a su patrocinio. Al seleccionar esta opción, usted se compromete a completar el monto total según el acuerdo de pago firmado.

ENRIQUILLO - Full Payment / Pago Completo
$1,000

No expiration

English: One-time full sponsorship payment.


Español: Pago completo del patrocinio en una sola transacción.

ENRIQUILLO - Installment Payment / Pago en Cuotas
$1

No expiration

English: Enter the amount you wish to pay toward your sponsorship. By selecting this option, you agree to complete the full sponsorship amount according to the signed payment agreement.

Español: Ingrese el monto que desea abonar a su patrocinio. Al seleccionar esta opción, usted se compromete a completar el monto total según el acuerdo de pago firmado.

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