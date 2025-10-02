Breakfast SPONSOR PACKAGES 2026

1275 Culver Dr NE

Palm Bay, FL 32907, USA

CHIEF LEVEL
$5,000
  • Table of 8 at the Chief's table. Chief and Mrs Augello will be honored to join you. Includes hot breakfast.

*Honorable mention at event

*Opportunity to speak for 3 minutes at the event.

*Slideshow spotlighting your business on the big screen during the breakfast. (You supply)

*Logo on tables

*Logo on website, social media and promotional products leading up to the event.


DEPUTY CHIEF LEVEL
$2,500

*4 Seats including hot breakfast.

*Honorable mention at event

*Speak to attendees 2 minutes

*One slide spotlighting your business on the big screen during the breakfast. (You supply)

*Logo on tables

*Logo on website, social media and promotional products leading up to the event.


COMMANDER LEVEL
$1,000

*2 seats at event including Hot breakfast.

*One slide spotlighting your business on the big screen during the breakfast. (You supply)

*Honorable mention

*Logo on tables

*Logo on website, social media and promotional products leading up to the event.


LIEUTENANT LEVEL
$500

*2 seats at the event including Hot breakfast.

*Logo on tables

*Logo on website, social media and promotional products leading up to the event.


Domestic Violence Unit
$250

*1 seat at the event including Hot breakfast.

*Logo on tables

*Logo on website, social media and promotional products leading up to the event.

*You will also receive honorable mention from the MC at the event.


Beverage Sponsor
$150

Your business will be represented as the beverage sponsor.
*Your logo will be placed on all the tables.
*You will also receive honorable mention from the MC at the event.

(*note, breakfast is not included in this package)

