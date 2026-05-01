Sponsorship Pour Into Me Royal Tea Party Fundraiser

Help us create a royal experience at the Pour Into Me Royal Tea Party Fundraiser.

Ascend Advocacy Agency is seeking a Throne Chair Sponsor to help elevate the elegance and guest experience of this special event.





The throne chair will serve as a beautiful focal point for guest photos, special moments, and honored seating throughout the fundraiser.



Sponsorship Includes:



•Logo placement on event materials

•Social media recognition

•Verbal acknowledgment during the event

•Business name listed in the souvenir program

•Recognition as a contributing experience sponsor



Your partnership helps create a memorable and empowering atmosphere while supporting domestic violence advocacy, education, and support services in our community.

