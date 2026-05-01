Sponsorship Pour Into Me Royal Tea Party Fundraiser

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About this event
DIAMOND OF THE SEASON – $2,000 • VIP seating for 8 guests • Special gift for all 8 guests • Full-page advertisement in souvenir program • Verbal recognition during event program • Premium logo placement on all event materials • Featured spotlight on social media • Business highlighted as a premier community partner • Logo placement on event signage
HIGH SOCIETY – $1,000 • Reserved seating for 8 guests • Half-page advertisement in souvenir program • Verbal recognition during event • Logo placement on promotional materials • Social media feature
AFTERNOON TEA – $500 • Reserved seating for 8 guests • Quarter-page advertisement in souvenir program • Business listed in event materials • Social media acknowledgment
COMMUNITY SPONSOR – $250 • Business name listed in souvenir program • Social media acknowledgment
FRIEND OF ASCEND – $100 • Name listed in program • Community appreciation mention
Help us create a royal experience at the Pour Into Me Royal Tea Party Fundraiser.
Ascend Advocacy Agency is seeking a Throne Chair Sponsor to help elevate the elegance and guest experience of this special event.
The throne chair will serve as a beautiful focal point for guest photos, special moments, and honored seating throughout the fundraiser.
Sponsorship Includes:
•Logo placement on event materials
•Social media recognition
•Verbal acknowledgment during the event
•Business name listed in the souvenir program
•Recognition as a contributing experience sponsor
Your partnership helps create a memorable and empowering atmosphere while supporting domestic violence advocacy, education, and support services in our community.
Support four elegant standing mirrors that will serve as Reflection & Affirmation Selfie Stations during the Pour Into Me Royal Tea Party Fundraiser. These beautiful mirrors will inspire guests to reflect, speak life over themselves, and capture empowering moments of confidence, healing, and self-love.
Sponsorship Includes:
•Brand recognition on all four mirrors with signage •Logo placement on event materials and digital promotions •Verbal acknowledgment during the event program •Exposure to all guests at a high-visibility experience station
Your sponsorship helps create meaningful moments that encourage healing, confidence, and empowerment.
Be the center of attention at our Royal Tea Party by sponsoring the charcuterie experience. Your business or organization will be showcased at a beautifully curated gourmet display that guests will enjoy throughout the event experience.
Sponsorship Includes:
•Brand recognition at the charcuterie table display •Verbal acknowledgment during the event •Logo placement on event materials and digital promotions •Exposure to all guests at a high-visibility experience station
Your partnership helps us empower lives, educate communities, and break cycles of violence through advocacy and prevention programming.
Support our beautiful Affirmations Flower Wall, an inspiring interactive display filled with uplifting affirmations that encourage self-love, healing, resilience, and empowerment. This activation creates a meaningful guest experience and a stunning photo opportunity during the fundraiser.
Sponsorship Includes:
•Brand recognition on the flower wall signage •Logo placement on event materials and digital promotions •Verbal acknowledgment during the event program •Exposure to all guests at a high-visibility experience station
Your support helps create beautiful moments while empowering lives and building a stronger community.
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