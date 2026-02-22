Friends Of Ellicott Inc

Friends Of Ellicott Inc

Sponsorship Program for Friends of Ellicott, Inc and Ellicott Island Bark Park

Tail Wager item
Tail Wager
$100

Name/Logo listed on Friends of Ellicott website for current year & social media mention - Digital thank you badge to display - Displayed on Friends of Ellicott bulletin board in park.

Paw Print Partner item
Paw Print Partner
$250

All above benefits - Mention on all event print work (printed flyers, handouts & any other printed advertising materials we use)

Boisterous Barker item
Boisterous Barker
$500

All above benefits - Logo displayed on 2 event banners hung at the park for 1 event (must be same event for both banners) - Dedicated “sponsor spotlight” post

Top Dog item
Top Dog
$1,000

All above benefits - Vendor booth space at  Pup-toberfest -Quarterly email newsletter spotlight

Alpha Pack Leader item
Alpha Pack Leader
$2,500

All above benefits - Logo displayed on 2 event banners hung at the park for all events

