Rosedale Lions Club Foundation Inc.

Sponsorship Proposal - Fantastic 5 Forums Franchise™ 2026 - 2027

Platinum Partner $5,000+
$5,000

💎 Sponsorship Tiers

🟣 Platinum Partner – $5,000

Benefits:

  • Recognition as Presenting Sponsor of the entire 5-part Forum Series.
  • Premium logo placement on all digital flyers, program materials, website, and virtual backdrops.
  • Opportunity to deliver a 2-minute welcome message at the start of each session.
  • Logo on Zoom waiting room banner and closing slides.
  • Feature article/interview spotlight in our post-series newsletter.
  • Full-page ad in the event e-program.
  • Dedicated social media post acknowledging your partnership.
  • Complimentary virtual exhibit booth or breakout room for engagement.


When you checkout make sure you select the optional dropdown box from "Zeffy" - select whatever you'd like to donate to keep the platform that we use free... or select "ZERO" - it's OPTIONAL.

Gold Sponsorship Tier – $2,500+
$2,500

🟡 Gold Sponsor – $2,500

Benefits:

  • Recognition as Supporting Sponsor for the full series.
  • Logo placement on event flyers, digital program, and social media promotions.
  • Half-page ad in the e-program.
  • Acknowledgment during each session by the moderator.
  • Opportunity to provide a short pre-recorded message or promo video (up to 30 seconds).
  • Complimentary virtual vendor table at one (1) session.


Silver Sponsor – $1,000+
$1,000

🔵 Silver Sponsor – $1,000

Benefits:

  • Recognition as Session Sponsor for one (1) chosen forum.
  • Logo featured on promotional materials for that session.
  • Quarter-page ad in the e-program.
  • Verbal acknowledgement during the sponsored session.
  • Opportunity to include a digital resource or flyer in attendee materials.

Bronze Sponsor - $500
$500

🟢 Bronze Sponsor – $500

Benefits:

  • Name listed on website and e-program.
  • Mention in one (1) social media post and thank-you slide.
  • Option to provide a small virtual giveaway or digital resource.


Community Partner - $250
$250

💜 Community Partner – $250

Benefits:

  • Name listed in event acknowledgments and on closing slides.
  • Opportunity to share one resource link or community service announcement during the final session.

Publishing Sponsor
$1,500

🗞️ SPECIALTY SPONSORSHIP CATEGORIES

📰 Publishing Sponsor – $1,500 (In-Kind or Paid)

  • Recognition as the Official Publishing Partner for the Forum Series.
  • Your logo featured on digital and printed post-event reports, newsletters, and recap publications.
  • Opportunity to include an article or editorial feature about your organization.
  • Listing on event website and acknowledgment during closing remarks.


Media Sponsor
$2,000

📺 Media Sponsor – $2,000 (In-Kind or Paid)

  • Recognition as the Official Media Sponsor.
  • Logo placement on all event livestreams, press releases, and promotional videos.
  • Opportunity to conduct interviews or short spotlights during the series.
  • Mentions in pre-event and post-event press coverage.
  • Option to co-brand with “Presented in Partnership with [Your Company Name].”


Educational Sponsor - $1000
$1,000

🎓 Educational Sponsor – $1,000

  • Recognition as Learning Partner of the Forums.
  • Logo featured on all Certificates of Completion.
  • Ability to contribute educational materials or host a mini-learning session.
  • Mention in the “Empowerment Spotlight” segment.



🌍 Community Impact Sponsor – $750
$750

🌍 Community Impact Sponsor – $750

  • Highlighted as a Community Collaboration Partner.
  • Recognition in local outreach promotions and follow-up communications.
  • Opportunity to feature your community services or programs during one forum.


Other $100+
$100

Other

Other - Any Amount
$5

Any Amount

