WBS Charity Foundation

Hosted by

WBS Charity Foundation

About this event

Sponsorship Registration for WBS Charity's 6th Annual Golf for Charity

1040 Valley View Drive Shepherdsville

KY 40165

Friend of the Foundation
$25

Entry-level community support

  • Name listed on the event website
  • Recognition as a Friend of the Foundation
Friend of the Foundation II
$50

Enhanced community support

  • Name listed on the event website
  • Name listed in the event program
  • Recognition as a Friend of the Foundation II
Supporter - Hole Sponsorship
$100

On-course recognition

  • Company or individual name displayed on golf hole signage
  • Name listed in the event program
  • Name listed on the event website
  • Recognition as a Supporter
Flag Sponsor
$250

Course-wide visibility

  • Company name displayed on golf hole signage & on WBS logo flag presented at every event
  • Event program listing
  • Name listed on the event website
  • Social media recognition
Closest to the Pin
$350

Contest-focused exposure

  • Company name & logo displayed on contest golf hole signage
  • Event program listing
  • Social media recognition
  • Verbal recognition during the event
  • Name listed on the event website
Brand Sponsor
$500

Branded guest takeaway

  • Company name & logo displayed on golf hole signage
  • Company name & logo displayed at the dinner table & raffle table area
  • Event program listing
  • Social media recognition
  • Verbal recognition during the event
  • Name listed on the event website
Community Champion Sponsor
$750

Expanded event recognition

  • Company name & logo displayed on golf hole signage
  • Company name & logo displayed on additional event signage
  • Event program listing
  • Social media recognition
  • Verbal recognition during the event
  • Name listed on the event website
Supporter Sponsor
$1,000

Entry-level golfer sponsorship

  • One (1) golfer
  • Company name & logo displayed on golf hole signage
  • Event program listing
  • Social media recognition
  • Verbal recognition during the golf outing and dinner
  • Company listed as Supporter Sponsor
Longest Drive Sponsor
$1,000

Interactive contest sponsorship

  • One (1) golfer
  • Company name & logo displayed on Longest Drive contest hole signage
  • Event program listing
  • Social media recognition
  • Verbal recognition during the event
Lunch Sponsor
$1,500

Dedicated meal-time visibility

  • One (1) golfer
  • Company name & logo displayed on golf hole signage
  • Company name & logo displayed prominently at the lunch area
  • Verbal recognition during lunch service
  • Recognition in event program, website, and social media
Beverage Sponsor
$2,000

High-traffic guest engagement

  • One (1) golfer
  • Company name & logo displayed on golf hole signage
  • Company name displayed at beverage stations and/or bar areas
  • Event program listing
  • Social media recognition
  • Verbal recognition during the golf outing and dinner
Patriot Sponsor
$2,500

Mid-level sponsorship with golfer participation

  • Two (2) golfers
  • Company name & logo displayed on golf hole signage
  • Event program listing
  • Social media recognition (pre- and post-event)
  • Company listed as Patriot Sponsor
  • Verbal recognition during the golf outing and dinner
Beat the Pro Sponsor
$2,500

Premium contest activation

  • Exclusive branding at the Beat the Pro contest hole
  • Two (2) golfers
  • Company name & logo displayed on contest golf hole signage
  • Event program listing
  • Social media recognition (pre- and post-event)
  • Verbal recognition during the golf outing and dinner
Valor Sponsor
$5,000

Strong on-course and program presence

  • One (1) golf foursome (4 golfers)
  • Four (4) dinner reception tickets
  • Company name & logo displayed on golf hole signage
  • Event program listing
  • Website and social media recognition
  • Verbal recognition during opening remarks
  • Company listed as Valor Sponsor in event materials
Honor Sponsor
$10,000

Ceremonial recognition and elevated branding

  • Van Winkle Family Reserve 12 year
  • One (1) golf foursome (4 golfers)
  • Four (4) dinner reception tickets
  • Custom engraved Barrel Stave with event title, year, benefiting organization, and company logo
  • Company name & logo displayed on golf hole signage
  • Event program, website, and social media recognition
  • Recognition during on-course announcements
Command Sponsor
$15,000

Leadership-level event partner

  • Pappy Van Winkle 15 year
  • Two (2) golf foursomes (8 golfers)
  • Six (6) dinner reception tickets
  • Featured remarks during the dinner reception
  • WBS Charity–branded Warrior Spirits (V) bottle engraved with company logo
  • On-course branded tent activation
  • Custom engraved Barrel Stave with event title, year, benefiting organization, and company logo
  • Opportunity to include branded items in golfer swag bags and/or at dinner
  • Company name & logo displayed on:
    • Golf hole signage
    • Award table
    • Event banner / sponsor board
    • Event website
    • Social media
  • Company name & logo displayed on website for six (6) months
Presenting Sponsor
$25,000

Exclusive title sponsor

  • Pappy Van Winkle 23 year
  • Exclusive naming rights:
    WBS Charity Foundation’s 6th Annual Golf for Charity presented by Your Company Name
  • Two (2) golf foursomes (8 golfers)
  • Eight (8) dinner reception tickets
  • Presenting remarks at the golf outing and dinner reception
  • Exclusive WBS Charity–branded Warrior Spirits (V) bottle engraved with company logo, plus premium take-home gifts
  • On-course branded tent activation (prime placement)
  • Custom engraved Barrel Stave featuring event title, benefiting organization, year, and company logo
  • Opportunity to include sponsor-provided branded items in golfer swag bags and/or at dinner
  • Company name & logo displayed on:
    • Golf hole signage
    • Award table
    • Main event banner / sponsor board
    • Event website
    • Social media
  • Dedicated company name & logo placement on the WBS Charity Foundation website for one full year
Add a donation for WBS Charity Foundation

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