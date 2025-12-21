Sponsorship Registration for WBS Charity's 6th Annual Golf for Charity

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About this event
KY 40165
Entry-level community support
Enhanced community support
On-course recognition
Course-wide visibility
Contest-focused exposure
Branded guest takeaway
Expanded event recognition
Entry-level golfer sponsorship
Interactive contest sponsorship
Dedicated meal-time visibility
High-traffic guest engagement
Mid-level sponsorship with golfer participation
Premium contest activation
Strong on-course and program presence
Ceremonial recognition and elevated branding
Leadership-level event partner
Exclusive title sponsor
$
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