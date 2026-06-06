SPONSORSHIP REGISTRATION - Third Annual Attorney Lunch on National Paralegal Day

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About this event
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
Only one Platinum Sponsor spot is allotted. The Platinum Sponsor will be given ten minutes to speak at the event, and the ability to provide promotional materials/handouts to each attendee, recognition on tables, and listing on our website. The Platinum Sponsor will receive admission for two (2) attendees to the luncheon.
Two Gold Sponsor spots are allotted. Gold Sponsors will be given the ability to provide promotional materials/handouts to each attendee, recognition on tables, and listing on our website. Gold Sponsors will receive admission for one (1) attendee to the luncheon.Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.
Silver Sponsors will be given recognition on each table at the luncheon and listing on our website.
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