Sponsorship - Rouse Roaring 20th Golf Scramble - Fairways, Feathers, and Fedoras

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About this event
Enjoy a 4 person team, registration opens 1 hour prior to flight.
Enjoy a 4 person team, registration opens 1 hour prior to flight.
This sponsorship level entities you to be the headlining dinner sponsor for both the lunch and evening meals.
Each Premier Sponsorship Includes:
This sponsorship level entities you to be the headlining beverage cart sponsor during the event.
Each Premier Sponsorship Includes:
This sponsorship level entities you to be the headlining cart sponsor during the event.
Each Premier Sponsorship Includes:
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