Board Of Directors Of The Rouse Estate

Hosted by

Board Of Directors Of The Rouse Estate

About this event

Sponsorship - Rouse Roaring 20th Golf Scramble - Fairways, Feathers, and Fedoras

6927 Jackson Run Rd

Warren, PA 16365, USA

8am Golf Foursome
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Enjoy a 4 person team, registration opens 1 hour prior to flight.

1pm Golf Foursome
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Enjoy a 4 person team, registration opens 1 hour prior to flight.

$5,000+ – The Capone Club Sponsor (Exclusive – One Available
$5,000

$5,000+ – The Capone Club Sponsor (Exclusive – One Available)

  • Two (2) golf teams – $800 value
  • Access to the VIP Bootleggers Lounge
  • Recognition in the event program
  • Name/logo on event banner display
  • Social media recognition before, during, and after the event
  • Verbal recognition during the scramble
  • Opportunity to include promotional items in golfer goodie bags
  • Signature cocktail created and served at the event in your honor
  • Hole event named after your business
  • Exclusive behind-the-scenes tour at Rouse for your team
$3,500+ – The Speakeasy Supper Club (Dinner)
$3,500

$3,500+ – The Speakeasy Supper Club (Limited Availability)

This sponsorship level entities you to be the headlining dinner sponsor for both the lunch and evening meals.


Each Premier Sponsorship Includes:

  • Two (2) golf teams – $800 value
  • Name/logo in the event program
  • Name/logo on event banner display
  • Social media recognition
  • Verbal recognition during the event
  • Opportunity to include promotional items in golfer goodie bags
  • Cocktail at the event named in your honor
  • Hole event named after your business
$3,500+ – The Bootlegged Spirits Sponsor (Beverage)
$3,500

$3,500+ – The Bootlegged Spirits Sponsor (Beverage) (Limited Availability)

This sponsorship level entities you to be the headlining beverage cart sponsor during the event.


Each Premier Sponsorship Includes:

  • Two (2) golf teams – $800 value
  • Name/logo in the event program
  • Name/logo on event banner display
  • Social media recognition
  • Verbal recognition during the event
  • Opportunity to include promotional items in golfer goodie bags
  • Cocktail at the event named in your honor
  • Hole event named after your business
$3,500+ – Gatsby’s Getaway Sponsor (Cart)
$3,500

$3,500+ – Gatsby's Getaway Sponsor (Cart) (Limited Availability)

This sponsorship level entities you to be the headlining cart sponsor during the event.


Each Premier Sponsorship Includes:

  • Two (2) golf teams – $800 value
  • Name/logo in the event program
  • Name/logo on event banner display
  • Social media recognition
  • Verbal recognition during the event
  • Opportunity to include promotional items in golfer goodie bags
  • Cocktail at the event named in your honor
  • Hole event named after your business
$2,000+ – The Jazz Age Sponsor
$2,000

$2,000+ – The Jazz Age Sponsor

  • One (1) golf team
  • Name/logo in the event program
  • Logo on event banner display
  • Opportunity to include promotional items in golfer goodie bags
  • Donor certificate acknowledging your support
  • Recognition as a valued supporter helping Rouse continue its mission
$500 – Flapper Friend Sponsor
$500

$500 – Flapper Friend Sponsor

  • Name listed on event banner display
  • Name/logo in the event program
  • Opportunity to include promotional items in goodie bags
  • Donor certificate acknowledging your support
$150 – Hole Sponsor
$150

$150 – Hole Sponsor

  • Signage with your business name displayed on a designated hole
  • Donor certificate
  • Highlights a specific spot on the course while supporting Rouse’s mission
  • Helps create a memorable experience for golfers while supporting community programs
$50 – Tribute Tee Box Sponsorship (New for 2026)
$50

$50 – Tribute Tee Box Sponsorship (New for 2026)

  • Honor or memorialize a loved one or friend with a dedicated tee box sign displayed at the event
  • Tee box sign displays both the honoree’s and donor’s name
  • Donor certificate
  • A meaningful way to leave a lasting legacy while supporting Rouse’s mission and celebrating someone special in your life

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!