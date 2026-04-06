Washington Colon Cancer Stars

Hosted by

Washington Colon Cancer Stars

About this event

SPONSORSHIP: Scramble Fore the Colon STARS - Harbour Pointe Golf Club

11817 Harbour Pointe Blvd

Mukilteo, WA 98275, USA

Presenting Sponsor (Exclusive)
$10,000

Premier visibility as the lead event partner.


Naming Rights: "Scramble Fore the Colon STARS presented by [Company Name]" on all materials

● Prominent logo on all marketing materials and event signage ● Presenting sponsor signage at registration area ● Pre-event social media spotlight post ● Two foursomes (8 golfers)Two premium hole sponsorships

● Logo on tournament golf balls distributed to each team ● Logo on golf carts ● One drink ticket provided to each player with "Provided by [Company Name and logo]"

● Speaking opportunity and special recognition at awards reception ● Booth opportunity at tournament ● Gift bag inclusion

First right of refusal for Presenting Sponsorship in 2027

Gold Sponsor
$4,999

High visibility partnership with strong branding


One foursome (4 golfers)

Mega Putt Contest or 50/50 Putting Contest sponsorHole sponsorship ● Prominent logo on signage, website and event program

● Recognition at awards reception ● Booth opportunity ● Gift bag inclusion

Silver Sponsor
$2,500

Supports on-course contests adding excitement to the tournament.


Two golfer registrations

● Choice of contest:

Hole-in-One

Longest Drive

Most Accurate Drive

● Contest hole signage

● Logo on event program, group sponsor sign and website

● Recognition at awards reception

Bronze Sponsor
$1,000

Closest-to-the-Pin contest sponsor.


● Contest hole signage

● Logo on event program, group sponsor sign and website

Hole Sponsor
$500

● Company signage at one hole

● Logo on event program, group sponsor sign and website

Add a donation for Washington Colon Cancer Stars

$

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