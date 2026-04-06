SPONSORSHIP: Scramble Fore the Colon STARS - Harbour Pointe Golf Club

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About this event
Premier visibility as the lead event partner.
● Naming Rights: "Scramble Fore the Colon STARS presented by [Company Name]" on all materials
● Prominent logo on all marketing materials and event signage ● Presenting sponsor signage at registration area ● Pre-event social media spotlight post ● Two foursomes (8 golfers) ● Two premium hole sponsorships
● Logo on tournament golf balls distributed to each team ● Logo on golf carts ● One drink ticket provided to each player with "Provided by [Company Name and logo]"
● Speaking opportunity and special recognition at awards reception ● Booth opportunity at tournament ● Gift bag inclusion
● First right of refusal for Presenting Sponsorship in 2027
High visibility partnership with strong branding
● One foursome (4 golfers)
● Mega Putt Contest or 50/50 Putting Contest sponsor ● Hole sponsorship ● Prominent logo on signage, website and event program
● Recognition at awards reception ● Booth opportunity ● Gift bag inclusion
Supports on-course contests adding excitement to the tournament.
● Two golfer registrations
● Choice of contest:
Hole-in-One
Longest Drive
Most Accurate Drive
● Contest hole signage
● Logo on event program, group sponsor sign and website
● Recognition at awards reception
Closest-to-the-Pin contest sponsor.
● Contest hole signage
● Logo on event program, group sponsor sign and website
● Company signage at one hole
● Logo on event program, group sponsor sign and website
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