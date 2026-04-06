SPONSORSHIP: Scramble Fore the Colon STARS - Harbour Pointe Golf Club

Premier visibility as the lead event partner.





● Naming Rights: "Scramble Fore the Colon STARS presented by [Company Name]" on all materials

● Prominent logo on all marketing materials and event signage ● Presenting sponsor signage at registration area ● Pre-event social media spotlight post ● Two foursomes (8 golfers) ● Two premium hole sponsorships

● Logo on tournament golf balls distributed to each team ● Logo on golf carts ● One drink ticket provided to each player with "Provided by [Company Name and logo]"

● Speaking opportunity and special recognition at awards reception ● Booth opportunity at tournament ● Gift bag inclusion

● First right of refusal for Presenting Sponsorship in 2027