Sponsorship - SEAC Tool Shed

Senior Architect Sponsor item
Senior Architect Sponsor
$25,000

Your sponsorship will receive acknowledgement on our onsite pegboard and continuous video loop in the Tool Shed, on our website and all social media. In addition, your sponsorship also goes towards gifting one hundred (!) free Tinkerer Memberships to the Tool Shed for households in need.

Blueprint Sponsor item
Blueprint Sponsor
$5,000

Your sponsorship will receive acknowledgement on our onsite pegboard and continuous video loop in the Tool Shed, on our website and all social media. In addition, your sponsorship also goes towards gifting twenty free Tinkerer Memberships to the Tool Shed for households in need.

DIY Empowerment Sponsor item
DIY Empowerment Sponsor
$2,500

Your sponsorship will receive acknowledgement on our onsite pegboard and continuous video loop in the Tool Shed, on our website and all social media. In addition, your sponsorship also goes towards gifting ten free Tinkerer Memberships to the Tool Shed for households in need.

Toolbox Sponsor item
Toolbox Sponsor
$1,000

Your sponsorship will receive acknowledgement on our onsite pegboard and continuous video loop in the Tool Shed, on our website and all social media. In addition, your sponsorship also goes towards gifting four free Tinkerer Memberships to the Tool Shed for households in need.

Toolbelt Sponsor item
Toolbelt Sponsor
$500

Your sponsorship will receive acknowledgement on our onsite pegboard and continuous video loop in the Tool Shed, on our website and all social media. In addition, your sponsorship also goes towards gifting two free Tinkerer Memberships to the Tool Shed for households in need.

Nuts and Bolts Sponsor item
Nuts and Bolts Sponsor
$250

Your sponsorship will receive acknowledgement on our onsite pegboard and continuous video loop in the Tool Shed, on our website and all social media. In addition, your sponsorship also goes towards gifting a free Tinkerer Membership to the Tool Shed for a household in need.

