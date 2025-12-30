Southern Oregon Aspire Inc

Hosted by

Southern Oregon Aspire Inc

About this event

Sponsorship - SOA Golf Fundraiser 2026

4611 Upper River Rd

Grants Pass, OR 97526, USA

Platinum Sponsorship
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Ideal for companies seeking a strong on-site presence combined with a four player team.


Includes:

  • Recognition prior to tee-off
  • One four-player team
  • In-person representation at one hole
  • Dedicated signage at one tee box
  • Logo representation on signage
  • Social media spotlight
  • Featured on our website with a link to your business
Diamond Sponsorship
$1,000

Perfect for businesses seeking networking interactions with 120+ community members, and does not require a golf team.


Includes:

  • In-person representation at one hole
  • Dedicated signage at one tee box
  • Social media spotlight
  • Featured on our website with a link to your business
Gold Sponsorship
$500

Designed for sponsors seeking to support our event and gain recognition, but who cannot attend on the day of the event.


Includes:

  • Dedicated signage
  • Social media spotlight
  • Featured on our website with a link to your business
Silver Sponsorship
$300

Best for sponsors seeking to support our cause & gain visibility.


Includes:

  • Dedicated signage
  • Featured on our website with a link to your business
Add a donation for Southern Oregon Aspire Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!