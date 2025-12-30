Sponsorship - SOA Golf Fundraiser 2026

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About this event
Ideal for companies seeking a strong on-site presence combined with a four player team.
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Perfect for businesses seeking networking interactions with 120+ community members, and does not require a golf team.
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Designed for sponsors seeking to support our event and gain recognition, but who cannot attend on the day of the event.
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Best for sponsors seeking to support our cause & gain visibility.
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$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!