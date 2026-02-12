Hosted by

Western Wake Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc

About this event

Sponsorship-Spring Fashion Show Scholarship Fundraiser

Title Sponsor
$10,000

● 12 VIP tickets

● **Custom package tailored to sponsoring organization to include a 5 minute presentation from organization, company exhibit table and signage at red carpet entry. Full page in printed souvenir booklet.

Platinum Sponsor
$5,000

● 6 VIP tickets

● Logo featured on all printed and digital materials

● Half page in printed souvenir book

● Inclusion in Chapter newsletter and social media posts

● Opportunity to provide branded gift items in guest swag bags

● 1 Company exhibit table

● 1 minute presentation from organization representative

Gold Sponsor
$2,000

● 4 VIP tickets

● Logo featured on all printed and digital materials

● Inclusion in chapter social media posts

● Quarter page in printed souvenir book

● Opportunity to provide branded gift items in guest swag bags

● Company signage at food and drink lounge

Silver Sponsor
$1,000

● 2 VIP tickets

● Inclusion in chapter social media posts

● Business card ad in printed souvenir book

● Opportunity to provide branded gift items in guest swag bags

Designer Sponsor
$750

Limited Number available.

● 2 VIP tickets

● Photo opportunity with designer and models

● Company name announced as sponsor from the stage with designer introduction

Friends/Patrons
$500

Name listed in printed program

Friends/Patrons
$400

Name listed in printed program

Friends/Patrons
$300

Name listed in printed program

Friends/Patrons
$200

Name listed in printed program

Friends/Patrons
$100

Name listed in printed program

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!