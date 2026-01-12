Hosted by

Discover Burien

About this event

Sponsorship Strawberry Festival

Strawberry Short Cake / Member
$1,000

This level is for MEMBERS of Discover Burien.

Name and Logo on all print material, Booth at the event and Stage Announcements

Strawberry Festival / Non-Member
$1,200

This level is for NON-MEMBERS of Discover Burien.

Name and Logo on all print material, Booth at the event and Stage Announcements

Touch-A-Truck Sponsor / Member
$700

This level is for MEMBERS of Discover Burien.

Name and Logo on all print material, Booth at the event for Saturday.

Touch-A-Truck Sponsor / Non-Member
$900

This level is for NON-MEMBERS of Discover Burien.

Name and Logo on all print material, Booth at the event for Saturday.

Strawberry Stage / Member
$300

This level is for MEMBERS of Discover Burien.

Name and Logo on all print material, Booth at the event, banner on the front of the stage.

Strawberry Stage / Non-Member
$450

This level is for NON-MEMBERS of Discover Burien.

Name and Logo on all print material, Booth at the event, banner on the front of the stage.

Strawberry Petting Zoo / Member
$700

This level is for MEMBERS of Discover Burien.

Name and Logo on all print material, Booth at the event, banner at the Petting Zoo.

Strawberry Petting Zoo / Non-Member
$900

This level is for NON-MEMBERS of Discover Burien.

Name and Logo on all print material, Booth at the event, banner at the Petting Zoo.

Supporter of Strawberry Festival
$100

You love the Festival and want to show your support.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!