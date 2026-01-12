Sponsorship Strawberry Festival

Hosted by
About this event
This level is for MEMBERS of Discover Burien.
Name and Logo on all print material, Booth at the event and Stage Announcements
This level is for NON-MEMBERS of Discover Burien.
Name and Logo on all print material, Booth at the event and Stage Announcements
This level is for MEMBERS of Discover Burien.
Name and Logo on all print material, Booth at the event for Saturday.
This level is for NON-MEMBERS of Discover Burien.
Name and Logo on all print material, Booth at the event for Saturday.
This level is for MEMBERS of Discover Burien.
Name and Logo on all print material, Booth at the event, banner on the front of the stage.
This level is for NON-MEMBERS of Discover Burien.
Name and Logo on all print material, Booth at the event, banner on the front of the stage.
This level is for MEMBERS of Discover Burien.
Name and Logo on all print material, Booth at the event, banner at the Petting Zoo.
This level is for NON-MEMBERS of Discover Burien.
Name and Logo on all print material, Booth at the event, banner at the Petting Zoo.
You love the Festival and want to show your support.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!