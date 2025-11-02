Sponsorship Tables

Hosted by
• Two premium tables (lunch & dinner, 8 guests each)
• Full-page ad in event program
• Logo on signage, website, social media
• Verbal recognition during both sessions
• Brief speaking opportunity at dinner
Dinner will include a country singer
Free Vendor Table
• One premium dinner table (8 guests)
• Half-page ad in program
• Logo on signage & website
• Recognition during dinner
Dinner will include a country singer
Free Vendor Table
• One lunch table (8 guests)
• Quarter-page ad in program
• Logo on signage
• Recognition during luncheon
Dinner will include a country singer
Free Vendor Table
• One lunch or dinner table (8 guests)
• Company name in program & signage
Dinner will include a country singer
Free Vendor Table
• Recognition in program
• Listing on event website
Dinner will include a country singer
Free Vendor Table
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!