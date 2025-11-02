SmackDown - The Grapplers Summit

Sponsorship Tables

796 W 13th Ave

Eugene, OR 97402, USA

🥇 Platinum Table Sponsor
$1,000

• Two premium tables (lunch & dinner, 8 guests each)
• Full-page ad in event program
• Logo on signage, website, social media
• Verbal recognition during both sessions
• Brief speaking opportunity at dinner

Dinner will include a country singer

Free Vendor Table

Gold Table Sponsor
$812.50

• One premium dinner table (8 guests)
• Half-page ad in program
• Logo on signage & website
• Recognition during dinner

🥉 Silver Table Sponsor
$625

• One lunch table (8 guests)
• Quarter-page ad in program
• Logo on signage
• Recognition during luncheon

💼 Bronze Table Sponsor
$437.50

• One lunch or dinner table (8 guests)
• Company name in program & signage

🌟 Community Supporter
$250

• Recognition in program
• Listing on event website

